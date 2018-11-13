news
Rockstar Games' "Red Dead Redemption 2" is a universally-lauded video game that chronicles the end of the era of the gunslinging outlaw — and the bitter ending for those that thrived in that time. The narrative is compelling, the violence is omnipresent, and the game's world of the Wild West is generally cold and unforgiving.
But it's also a beautiful game; one of the most beautiful games of 2018, and certainly the best looking game yet from Rockstar. It's one of the only games I've played in a while that rewards you for slowing down. There are moments of incredibly fast-paced violence and bloodshed, which are followed by eerie silence and calmness.
One portion of "Red Dead 2" that I feel often gets overlooked is the camera. Your character, Arthur, receives a handheld camera after you complete the introductory portion of the game. The camera can be used to take photos of the world around you, or you can place it on a tripod and take late-1800's-style selfies.
I've found plenty of enjoyment using the camera this game because of how it forces you to slow down and take in the insane amount of detail that Rockstar has packed into the game.
Here are some of my favorite in-game photos I've taken of the Wild West, edited to be something approaching period-appropriate:
I ended up developing the habit of taking and old-timey selfie with every cat I came across in the game. It's a bit difficult to get them to stand still long enough for a shot — a realistic detail, I guess. (Rockstar Games)
Dutch van der Linde, the leader of the notorious Van der Linde Gang, enjoys a moment of solitude. (Rockstar Games)
The women of the outlaw's camp didn't seem too pleased with my taking their picture. (Rockstar Games)
Many of the non-playable characters will partake in little tasks or chores, which are easy to miss if you rush through the game. (Rockstar Games)
(Rockstar Games)
His solitude was rudely interrupted by my photography. (Rockstar Games)
I managed to get the tripod set up before Bill Williamson could recover from his drunken stumble. (Rockstar Games)
It gets hot in the wild west. (Rockstar Games)
Women can be outlaws too! (Rockstar Games)
Man's conflict with nature brought to its violent conclusion — also, the biggest hog I've ever seen: (Rockstar Games)
Saint Denis was one of my favorite areas in the game — Rockstar did a great job of making this city feel alive. It's a bustling area full of characters that interact with each other independently of the player's involvement. (Rockstar Games)
Taking a stroll on a dreary day. (Rockstar Games)
The rich of Saint Denis, looking down on us plebeians. (Rockstar Games)
Another dreary shot of Saint Denis: (Rockstar Games)
These two might have been bounty hunters — one was displaying a long gun pretty prominently in the middle of town. (Rockstar Games)
A stranger resting momentarily at the Van Horn Trading Post. (Rockstar Games)
Another stranger passes the time by whittling. (Rockstar Games)
He left pretty soon after I arrived. (Rockstar Games)
A boat passes by two strangers on the pier. (Rockstar Games)
Back to nature — here's Brandywine Drop. (Rockstar Games)
And finally, the mist from the waterfall spreads around Brandywine Drop. (Rockstar Games)