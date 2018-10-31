news

After MoviePass 's "one movie a day" deal proved too good to be true, author Alexis Reliford switched to AMC's movie subscription service, AMC Stubs A-List .

Reliford says MoviePass users "definitely won't regret switching" to AMC Stubs A-List for a number of reasons.

Confession: I've gone to a movie theater almost every weekend this year, and depending on what movies were released in a single weekend, more than once. There's just something about relaxing in plush chairs, munching on buttered popcorn, and seeing films on the big screen that keeps me going back.

But, while I'm happy to regularly breathe in the theater air, my bank account isn't always smiling. This is the reason more than one person in my life suggested I sign up for MoviePass.

Initially, I wasn't sold. Sure, the "one movie a day" deal the subscription service originally offered sounded intriguing, but it also sounded a little too good to be true.

My options, though, were to either scale back how often I went to the theater (not happening), go to only cheaper matinee showings (not a morning person), or to sign up for MoviePass. So, of course, I chose the latter and signed up in March.

But, then things quickly took a turn for the worse.

I got about a good month of use in before the MoviePass rug was pulled out from under me. The restrictions started rolling in. Glitches began occurring. Movies were missing from the app. Certain theaters were blocked. If I was going to pay for a service, then I wanted one that wouldn't crash when I was itching to see Tom Cruise's death-defying, action movie antics. That's when AMC showed up.

Around this same "Mission: Impossible – Fallout" fallout, AMC announced their own premium movie theater subscription, and instantly I was persuaded to join. Three months later, I still don't regret my decision to switch from MoviePass.

How AMC Stubs A-List works

For $19.95 a month plus tax, you can see up to three movies a week with the AMC Stubs A-List membership. In addition to regular 2D movies, you can also see films in premium formats, including IMAX at AMC, Dolby Cinema, and RealD 3D at no extra cost.

Plus, you get all the same benefits of an AMC Stubs Premiere membership, like waived online ticketing fees, and you can use the membership at all AMC, AMC Dine-In, and classic AMC theaters across the country.

It took less than 10 minutes to sign up

Maybe it helped that I was already an AMC Stubs Insider (their free membership program), but either way, signing up for the A-List membership was a breeze. I signed up directly on their app and was able to start using the service immediately.

This was already a huge improvement from MoviePass. With their service, I not only had to sign up on a computer, but was also forced to wait days for my subscription card to arrive in the mail before I could actually see any movies.

Making reservations and checking in at the theater is a breeze

With AMC Stubs A-List, I can make up to three reservations at a time via the app as soon as tickets go on sale. There are no blackout dates and I don't have to be within 100 yards of the theaters to reserve a ticket, as MoviePass requires. Once I arrive for my show, I just walk up to the theater concierge and scan my ticket directly from my phone.

Restrictions are a thing of the past … mostly

AMC Stubs A-List may be twice as expensive as MoviePass is at $9.95 a month, but it makes up for the price difference with fewer restrictions and better perks. On the days when MoviePass was actually working, I had to scramble to get to the theater early to reserve a ticket (due to the aforementioned 100 yards rule) and, eventually, couldn't see popular films that were once included in the subscription. I also had to upload photos of my ticket stubs to verify purchases and couldn't see a film more than once.

Now with AMC, I don't have to keep track of any paper stubs and can see a movie as many times as I please. This repeat movie perk is the best one of all, particularly for someone like me who saw "Avengers: Infinity War" seven times in theaters (don't ask me why.)

Smuggling snacks into the theater is no longer necessary

I've been that person before, the one who brought in their own candy, drinks, and popcorn. Once, I even smuggled in a bowl of Chipotle. Not because I'm wildly cheap, but because movie theater concessions are ridiculously expensive.

Sure, MoviePass allowed me to see a movie a day, but there were no perks on theater food. Fortunately, with AMC Stubs A-List there is. In addition to scoring a free large popcorn and drink combo on my birthday, I also earn 100 points for every $1 spent on concessions or extra tickets (beyond those three a week). Every $50 spent equals 5,000 points, which converts into a $5 reward.

For someone who goes to theaters as often as I do, this reward isn't hard to come by and those Reese's Cups I used to smuggle in inside my purse are more affordable (if not free).

Additionally, A-List members enjoy free size upgrades on popcorn and fountain drinks and priority lanes at the box office and concession stands. If you've ever gone to an opening night showing of a popular film, you'll identify with how good of a feeling it is to not have to wait in a long concession line, especially when the theater doesn't have reserved seating.

Overall, it was more than worth the investment

Snack rewards, simple service, and general access to films make AMC Stubs A-List a great alternative to MoviePass in its current state. Best of all, the terms and fees won't change in the middle of service as they did for me with MoviePass.

Once you sign up for AMC Stubs A-List, the price and perks are guaranteed for one full year. So, while it's double the cost of MoviePass, you definitely won't regret switching.