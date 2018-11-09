news

Casper, the company that makes extremely comfortable mattresses and ships them to you in a box, introduced a tiny new pillow in June, called the Nap Pillow.

The Nap Pillow is the smallest and cheapest of Casper's available pillows, at just $35. The full-sized pillow and king-sized pillow cost $75 and $95, respectively.

Casper sent over the new Nap Pillow for me to try out. Here's what it's like to use:

The Casper Nap Pillow arrives in an adorable cylindrical tube.

The text printed on the container has everything you need to know about the Nap Pillow, including where you can use it ...

... to what it's made out of ...

... to how to actually maintain the pillow. It's all printed directly on the packaging.

Like all Casper products, the Nap Pillow has a 100-night trial, where if you don't like it, you can send it back to the company for a full refund.

Now, let's get to the pillow itself. Just remove the top lid ...

... and pull out the pillow. That blue material is actually the cover for the pillow.

There's the actual pillow.

Now, it's hard to tell by the photos, but this thing is tiny. Like, tiny tiny. It's only 15 inches long and 1.5 inches deep. Tiny.

This small size might seem like it's great for portability, but you can't really fold the pillow, and it's about just as bulky as any neck pillow you'd buy at the airport.

The other unfortunate thing about this pillow is that the small size, while possibly ideal for travel, actually compromises the pillow's comfort level. The pillow is comprised of two parts: a "fluffy outer layer" and a "supportive inner layer." Unfortunately, the fluffy outer layer is far bigger than the supportive inner layer, and as a result, I hardly feel any support under my head at all. Its size and form don't make uncomfortable surfaces much more comfortable.

I love the concept of the Nap Pillow, but wish it were sturdier for its size. The fluffiness makes an already-small pillow feel smaller, and being less comfortable in exchange for portability and a lighter price tag, to me, isn't worth the trade off.

The Nap Pillow is a great idea, but it feels very much like a "1.0" product. Despite how the pillow looks from the outside, most of it is literally fluff, and completely disappears when you put any weight on it. When your head's against it, you don't feel enough separation from the surface it's on, whether that's a floor, or a wall, or a desk.

I'm a big fan of Casper products, especially the company's high-tech Wave mattress, but unless you absolutely need a small pillow for some reason, you're better off splurging for a full-size one.