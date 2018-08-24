If you hate Netflix's new ads in between episodes, there's an easy way to turn them off

news

Netflix has been testing ads for its original TV shows and movies that play in between episodes you are binge-watching.

Many Netflix users have been annoyed and found the ads intrusive.

There's an easy way to turn them off.



Netflix has been testing promos — ads, commercials, whatever you want to call them — for its original shows that play in between episodes you are currently binge-watching.

While these ads are for Netflix's own shows, and are more like a preview at a movie theater than a commercial on TV, many subscribers still have been annoyed by the intrusion on their watching experience.

If you are one of those people, we have good news: there's an easy way to opt out of these ads — at least for now.

Here's how you do it.

First, log into Netflix on your computer, phone, or tablet. Then navigate to your "Account" page (on your computer, by clicking the dropdown on the top right):

Once you are in your account page, scroll down to the link for "test participation." Here's what that looks like:

Once you are in the "test participation" page, simply toggle the button and click off. Here's what the button looks like:

And there you have it, turning off ads on Netflix is as easy as 1-2-3.

In case you are interested to hear Netflix's explanation for introducing the ads in the first place, here's the statement the company gave on the subject:

At Netflix, we conduct hundreds of tests every year so we can better understand what helps members more easily find something great to watch. A couple of years ago, we introduced video previews to the TV experience, because we saw that it significantly cut the time members spend browsing and helped them find something they would enjoy watching even faster. Since then, we have been experimenting even more with video based on personalized recommendations for shows and movies on the service or coming shortly, and continue to learn from our members.

In this particular case, we are testing whether surfacing recommendations between episodes helps members discover stories they will enjoy faster. It is important to note that a member is able to skip a video preview at anytime if they are not interested.