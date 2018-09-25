Pulse.com.gh logo
In the TV war between Netflix and Amazon, each is leaning into different genres


New data shows how much Amazon and Netflix are focusing on a number of genres, including drama and comedy. Amazon is focusing on drama more in their upcoming titles, while Netflix is focusing more on comedy.

"The Romanoffs" play

"The Romanoffs"

(Amazon)

  • Data from Ampere Analysis shows that Amazon is focusing on dramas in upcoming TV shows and movies, while Netflix is focusing more on comedy.
  • 25% of Amazon's upcoming titles are dramas, while 23% of Netflix's are comedies.
  • Both are developing plenty of sci-fi and fantasy content, though, as is Apple as it prepares to enter the streaming game.

Netflix and Amazon are major players in streaming, and as both services have accelerated original content production, putting them in competition with one another for projects, they've also found their respective niches.

New data from Ampere Analysis shows how much Netflix and Amazon differ in upcoming content in terms of genre. Recently, Netflix has leaned into comedy, while Amazon is focusing more on drama.

The chart below shows that 25% of Amazon's in-development shows and movies are dramas, while 15% are comedies. On the other side, 23% of Netflix's upcoming titles are comedies, and 17% are dramas.

A major upcoming original drama from Amazon is "The Romanoffs" from Matthew Weiner, the creator of "Mad Men," that drops on the service in October. Meanwhile, stand-up comedy has seen a resurgence on Netflix with plenty more to come.

Sci-fi and fantasy content is also a focus for both services. Netflix recently announced that it will develop a live-action "Avatar: The Last Airbender" series, while Amazon purchased the rights to "The Lord of the Rings" for its own TV series.

Ampere found that Apple, which is preparing to enter the streaming game, is also focusing on sci-fi to compete with Netflix, with 27% of its upcoming content being in that genre.

Apple is planning a revival of Steven Spielberg's sci-fi and horror anthology series, "Amazing Stories," a sci-fi drama series from "Star Trek: The Next Generation" showrunner Ronald D. Moore, and an adaptation of Isaac Asimov's "Foundation."

Here is a chart that shows the breakdown of upcoming content by genre for Netflix and Amazon:

null play

null

(Shayanne Gal/Business Insider)

