Passengers of the Ghanaian international airport can have a sigh of relief as the government has successfully facilitated the embarkation of 302 passengers through Terminal 3 Departures, Joy news report.

Travellers on Delta Airlines to New York and South Africa Airways to Johannesburg were first to use the facility on Tuesday.

The use of Terminal 3 for the two flights was to test equipment and facilities at the new terminal.

The new Terminal 3 was started by the former government under the leadership of John Mahama-led administration and completed under the Nana Akufo-Addo-led government.

Take a look at the terminal.