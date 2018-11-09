Pulse.com.gh logo
Tech Instagram is down for some users Friday afternoon (FB)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Instagram, the popular photo sharing service, appears to be having an outage for some users.

Instagram down map play

Instagram down map

(DownDetector)

Some Instagram users reported that the photo-sharing service was down Friday afternoon.

While some reporters at Business Insider and Twitter users reported having issues, others had no problems refreshing their feeds and using the app. The website Downdetector also showed that some users were experiencing issues with the photo-sharing platform.

Instagram users flocked to other social media to express their freak outs with the hashtag #InstagramDown.

