Tech Instagram just surpassed Snapchat as the most-used app among American teens, according to a new Wall Street survey (FB, SNAP)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Instagram just surpassed Snapchat as the most popular app among teens, according to a new study by investment bank Piper Jaffray. Snapchat has waned in popularity in recent months, particularly after a redesign caused backlash among its users.

null play

null

(Emma McIntyre/Getty)

  • Instagram has surpassed Snapchat as the most-used app among American teens, according to a new survey.
  • The survey found that 85% of teens said they use Instagram at least once per month, compared to 84% who said they use Snapchat the same amount.
  • Overall, Snapchat and Instagram are the two most-used apps among the surveyed teens, while Twitter and Facebook trail behind.

Instagram has beat out Snapchat as the most-used app among teens.

Investment bank Piper Jaffray released its annual "Taking Stock With Teens" report on Monday, which surveyed 8,600 teens from 48 states to determine rising trends in fashion, entertainment, and technology. For the first time, Instagram has surpassed Snapchat in terms of teen usage.

The survey found that 85% of teens said they use Instagram at least once per month, while 84% said they use Snapchat at least once per month. This is the first time Instagram has surpassed Snapchat in Piper Jaffray's survey since Spring 2016.

However, Snapchat is still heavily favored among teen users: when asked what their favorite social media platform is, 46% of teens chose Snapchat, while 32% chose Instagram. Overall, Snapchat and Instagram are the two most-used apps among the surveyed teens, while Twitter and Facebook trail behind.

Snapchat has waned in popularity among all age groups recently, particularly after a redesign caused backlash among its users. In fact, shortly after Snapchat changed its design in February, roughly 1.2 million people signed an online petition pleading with Snapchat developers to undo the update. Snapchat decided to roll back the changes in May, and even Snap CEO Evan Spiegel admitted that the redesign affected Snapchat's user count.

In the last several months, Instagram has added features that seemed to copy Snapchat, like Stories and vanishing direct message photos, but it seems to have been a boon for Instagram's user count: the company reported 1 billion active monthly users in June. Snapchat hasn't released its global monthly active users, but reported 100 million monthly active users in North America.

