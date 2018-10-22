Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Tech Instagram just surpassed Snapchat as the most-used app among American teens (FB, SNAP)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Instagram just surpassed Snapchat as the most popular app among teens, according to a new study by investment bank Piper Jaffray. Snapchat has waned in popularity in recent months, particularly after a redesign caused backlash among its users.

null play

null

(Emma McIntyre/Getty)

Subscribe to BI newsletter
Join over 10,000 others, get the latest African business trends, profile and news straight to your inbox.

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive BI newsletter.

  • Instagram has surpassed Snapchat as the most-used app among American teens, according to a new survey.
  • The survey found that 85% of teens said they use Instagram at least once per month, compared to 84% who said they use Snapchat the same amount.
  • Overall, Snapchat and Instagram are the two most-used apps among the surveyed teens, while Twitter and Facebook trail behind.

Instagram has beat out Snapchat as the most-used app among teens.

Investment bank Piper Jaffray released its annual "Taking Stock With Teens" report on Monday, which surveyed 8,600 teens from 48 states to determine rising trends in fashion, entertainment, and technology. For the first time, Instagram has surpassed Snapchat in terms of teen usage.

The survey found that 85% of teens said they use Instagram at least once per month, while 84% said they use Snapchat at least once per month. This is the first time Instagram has surpassed Snapchat in Piper Jaffray's survey since Spring 2016.

However, Snapchat is still heavily favored among teen users: when asked what their favorite social media platform is, 46% of teens chose Snapchat, while 32% chose Instagram. Overall, Snapchat and Instagram are the two most-used apps among the surveyed teens, while Twitter and Facebook trail behind.

Snapchat has waned in popularity among all age groups recently, particularly after a redesign caused backlash among its users. In fact, shortly after Snapchat changed its design in February, roughly 1.2 million people signed an online petition pleading with Snapchat developers to undo the update. Snapchat decided to roll back the changes in May, and even Snap CEO Evan Spiegel admitted that the redesign affected Snapchat's user count.

In the last several months, Instagram has added features that seemed to copy Snapchat, like Stories and vanishing direct message photos, but it seems to have been a boon for Instagram's user count: the company reported 1 billion active monthly users in June. Snapchat hasn't released its global monthly active users, but reported 100 million monthly active users in North America.

Top Articles

1 Tech Battle of the big phones: How Google's new Pixel 3 XL compares to...bullet
2 Tech The 50 best TV show seasons of all time, according to criticsbullet
3 Tech This 10-year-old coder is already so successful she's already...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

dog in car
Tech Elon Musk hints at a 'dog mode' feature for Tesla owners to safely leave their pets in their car (TSLA)
Straw bans alone won't solve anything. But maybe they're a start.
Tech The real reason why so many cities and businesses are banning plastic straws has nothing to do with straws at all
null
Tech Netflix and YouTube combine for over 70% of the time teens spend watching video, as cable TV slumps (NFLX)
null
Tech If Earth started rotating backwards, it might not be as catastrophic as it sounds
X
Advertisement