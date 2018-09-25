Pulse.com.gh logo
Instagram's two cofounders are leaving (FB)


Instagram's two cofounders are leaving (FB)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Instagram's cofounders are leaving the company, according to a report from The New York Times.

Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger together founded the photo-sharing app, which Facebook acquired for $1 billion in 2012.

The news comes following months of turmoil and scandals for Facebook.

This story is developing...

