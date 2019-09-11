Apple has just unveiled its new iPhones: the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Their respective prices are $700 (N253k), $1,000 (N362k) and $1,100 (N398k).

Business Insider explores the five alternative ways you could spend this much cash.

Apple has got everyone talking with its newly released iPhones: the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

All three phones were unveiled at a big “By Innovation Only” event in Cupertino, California on Tuesday, September 10, 2019.

During the launch, the company announced that they will be available to order starting September 13 ahead of their official launch on September 20.

Describing the new iPhones, Apple chief executive Tim Cook said, they are “jam-packed with new capabilities and incredible new design.”

“iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max are the most powerful and advanced smartphones we have ever made. They are packed with sophisticated technology that pros can count on to get their work done, and for anyone who wants the very best device made, even if they are not a pro,” Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, added.

undefined Lisa Eadicicco/Business Insider

Let’s look at the pricing for these models, which will be available in 64GB, 256GB and 512GB:

iPhone 11 — $700 (N253k )

iPhone 11 Pro — $1,000 (N362k)

iPhone 11 Pro Max — $1,100(N398K)

Can Nigerians afford to buy these new models?

There is no doubt that there are some people who can afford to pay this much for a phone. However, the reality is that there are 20.9 million unemployed Nigerians in a country that has overtaken India as the poverty capital of the world.

With an estimated 93.7 million living on less than $1.90 (N684) a day as of June 2019, most people simply can not afford to spend this much on a phone.

This is why Business Insider Sub-Saharan Africa has compiled a list of great alternatives. They are:

Buy a relatively cheaper phone

There are so many good phones you can get if you have anything between N200k to N398k. You could go for a high-end Android phone from Samsung, Huawei, Htc, Sony and so on. The S10e, for instance, which came out early this year, goes for $750 (N271k).

For something cheaper, you have options like Tecno and Infinix, which have great phones that come with really cool cameras.

There is also the option of buying an iPhone without having to spend a ton of money. You just have to go for an older, cheaper model since Apple has slashed the prices of the iPhone XR (starts now from $557 which is N202k) and the iPhone 8 ($697 which equals 252k).

undefined Apple

ALSO READ: Samsung has released the Galaxy Fold and its price can get you a house and a fancy car

Invest your money

Buying a cheaper phone means you have some money to invest. Nowadays, there are so many options to choose from including stocks, bonds, and mutual funds. Apps like PiggyVest and Cowrywise also offer investment options with as much a 10% interest rate.

Get a comfortable place

There are many areas in Lagos state, for instance, that offer comfortable places for anyone with a little over N200k in their account. You can get better places for less outside the state.

A house in Lagos state

Buy a plot of land

Rather than spending that much money on a phone that could be stolen, lost, ruined or obsolete when Apple releases the next models, you could use your money to buy a plot of land instead. Certain rural areas in Lagos state have plots that go for less than N400k.

Start a business

A great alternative to spending this much money on a phone is starting a business. With N253k to N398k, you have more than enough to start a laundry or food business. You could also sell clothes, shoes, handbags or whatever you want, your options are endless.