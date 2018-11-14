Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Tech It looks like Amazon has recruited Alexa for its plan to rename an entire neighborhood in Virginia (AMZN)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Amazon will split its new headquarters between two cities, one of which is called National Landing, Virginia — a place that never existed until now.

null play

null

(Zapp2Photo/Shutterstock)

  • Amazon announced Tuesday it had split its new "headquarters" between two cities, one of which is called National Landing, Virginia — a place that seemingly didn't exist before Tuesday.
  • Even though the name is new, Amazon's Alexa smart assistant has already caught on: if you ask, it can inform you that National Landing is another name for Crystal City, Virginia.
  • The new name was created to encompass three urban areas: Crystal City and Pentagon City in Arlington, and Potomac Yard in Alexandria.

Virginia residents were puzzled when Amazon announced Tuesday that National Landing, Virginia was chosen as the site of one of its giant new "HQ2" offices.

That's because until Tuesday National Landing didn't exist. The name appears to have been created specifically for HQ2 — a rebrand of sorts for an area that most Virginians knew as Crystal City.

But somehow, Amazon's Alexa smart assistant has already caught on to the new name, and appears to be fully on board with it.

Reporter Jordyn Phelps tweeted a video late Tuesday afternoon of an Echo Dot — one of many Amazon devices that is powered by Alexa — being asked what National Landing is.

Alexa hesitates for a second before responding: "Crystal City, the neighborhood in Arlington County, Virginia, in Washington metropolitan area."

You can watch it yourself below:

While National Landing didn't exist before Tuesday, the website for northern Virginia's HQ2 bid provides a bit of insight into why Amazon chose the new moniker.

National Landing consists of what the site calls three "connected urban districts": Crystal City and Pentagon City in Arlington, and Potomac Yard in Alexandria. The page says that National Landing boasts 17 million square feet of existing commercial space, along with 150 acres of land that's free for development — plenty of space for Amazon to build a new headquarters.

National Landing is just one of the new sites Amazon chose for its new offices. Long Island City in Queens, New York, will host the other HQ2 office, while Nashville, Tennessee, will be the site of Amazon's new "Center of Excellence for its Operations."

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Amazon's future HQ2 site.
Tech Amazon's HQ2 site in Long Island City, Queens could be flooded in the next 30 years. Here's what scientists predict for the headquarters.
null
Tech The Nintendo Switch's first full Pokémon games, 'Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu!' and 'Pokémon: Let's Go, Eevee!' will introduce a new generation of players to the joys of 'Pokémon: Red and Blue'
null
Tech A ruling is imminent on the legality of a controversial drug that's used to treat addiction — but some have called it a ‘dangerous opioid’
department of justice building
Tech The world's biggest advertising holding companies have been cleared after a 2-year DOJ investigation into their business practices
X
Advertisement