It looks like Microsoft is planning a new 'Xbox All Access' monthly subscription which includes a console

Media reports say that Microsoft is planning to roll out a new Xbox subscription service called "Xbox All Access." The subscription would include an Xbox console, Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass subscriptions.

Sea of Thieves play

Sea of Thieves

(Twitter)
  • Microsoft is planning to roll out a monthly Xbox subscription service called "Xbox All Access" according to Windows Central and The Verge.
  • The subscription would include an Xbox console, Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass subscriptions — and it would be cheaper than buying each item individually.
  • It will reportedly only be available to gamers in the US, but if it does well it could be rolled out into new markets.

Microsoft is reportedly planning to roll an Xbox console, Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass into one all-inclusive subscription service called "Xbox All Access."

The new service was teased by The Verge journalist Tom Warren in early August.

In his more recent piece for The Verge, Warren said that the subscription is codenamed "Project Largo."

Windows Central corroborated the story, and reportedly customers will be able to get an Xbox One S for about $22 per month over 24 months, or a more powerful Xbox One X for about $35 per month.

In addition to the console, Xbox Live Gold is a subscription that gives players access to online multiplayer, and subscribers to Xbox Game Pass gain access to an array of games. Moreover once the 24 months are fully paid players will own the console outright.

Both Windows Central and Tom Warren report that the service will initially only be available in the US, but Warren notes that if the service does well it could be rolled out in other markets.

An Xbox One S currently costs around $250 with a free game. An Xbox Live Gold yearly subscription currently costs $59.99, and the Game Pass is $9.99 per month. All purchased individually over two years, the three add up to just under $610. This means that over a two-year period the All Access subscription would work out about $80 dollars cheaper.

A Microsoft spokesperson told Business Insider: "We do not comment on rumours or speculation."

