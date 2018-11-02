Pulse.com.gh logo
Tech It looks like Spotify is testing a feature iPhone users have been demanding for a long time (AAPL, SPOT)

Spotify appears to be testing an app for the Apple Watch, according to screenshots uploaded to Reddit on Friday.

Apple Watch play

Apple Watch

(Getty)

  • Spotify appears to be testing an app for the Apple Watch.
  • Screenshots were uploaded to Reddit on Friday.

Here's something that should make Apple fans who prefer Spotify happy: The streaming service appears to be beta testing an app for the Apple Watch.

Screenshots from a closed beta were uploaded to Reddit on Friday, which we were pointed to by Inverse's Mike Brown.

"Just updated the TestFlight build, and there's now an Apple Watch app. Right now it's limited to controlling playback on the phone, however (no offline support)," the original poster, EdmundFitzgerald29, wrote.

Behold:

Spotify fans have been demanding this feature — some people have even made unauthorized third-party versions while they wait for an official Apple Watch app.

However, officially, Spotify confirmed that it's not publicly planning to release this feature, saying last year that the status of Spotify on Apple Watch is "not right now."

"We wanted to post a new update to confirm this idea's status as 'Not Right Now'. We don't comment on any ideas that involve third parties, but if we have any public news about Spotify on Apple Watch we will announce it on our News Blog first," Spotify wrote on its community forum in August 2017.

We've reached out to Spotify for more information and will update this post when we learn more.

