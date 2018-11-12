news

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said at a talk in India this week that the social media platform has been weighing the idea for an edit button "for quite some time."

This is the first time since 2016 that Dorsey has commented on the idea of an edit button on Twitter, a much-requested feature whose supporters have adopted the rallying cry "tweets but editable" on social media.

In June, Kim Kardashian shared that she had lobbied Dorsey about an edit button at a birthday party for her husband Kanye West.

Twitter's Jack Dorsey has heard your requests to add an edit button, but the CEO has some concerns about the "use cases" for such a feature before the social media platform does anything.

As first reported by The Next Web, Dorsey touched on the topic while speaking at an event in India this week. Dorsey said Twitter has been "considering" the feature for a while, but the company wants to ensure they implement it "in the right way."

"We can’t just rush it out," Dorsey said at the event. "You have to pay attention to what are the use cases for the edit button."

Many who are calling on Twitter to add an edit button want an easy way to fix typos and spelling mistakes. But Dorsey expressed concerns over users abusing such a feature by changing the meanings of old tweets, which could have widespread implications for anyone who retweeted or favorited the post.

"Ultimately, we need to make sure we’re solving a real problem and solving a use case that people are seeing as friction within the service, and making that easy for people to do," Dorsey said.

This is the first time that Dorsey has touched on the topic since 2016, when the CEO said on his Twitter account that the company was "thinking a lot about it," Recode reported then. However nothing ever came to fruition.

Social media has instead campaigned for the change with the rallying cry "tweets, but editable" that users will often add onto typo-ridden posts they've already sent out. Kim Kardashian tried her own hand at lobbying for this cause in June, when she posted on Twitter she had confronted Dorsey at a birthday party for her husband Kanye West.