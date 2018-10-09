James Gunn will write and possibly direct DC's 'Suicide Squad 2' after being fired from Marvel's 'Guardians of the Galaxy 3'

news

According to TheWrap and io9, James Gunn is in talks to write and possibly direct a sequel to "Suicide Squad" for DC and Warner Bros.

Gunn was fired by Disney in July from directing the third "Guardians of the Galaxy" movie after years-old offensive tweets from Gunn were uncovered.

Nearly three months after being fired by Disney from Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy 3," director James Gunn is reportedly in talks to write and possibly direct "Suicide Squad 2" for DC and Warner Bros.

TheWrap first reported the news on Tuesday, citing anonymous sources. Then io9 wrote that it had confirmed with Warner Bros. that Gunn is in talks to write, with an eye to direct, the sequel.

Business Insider was able to independently confirm with Warner Bros. that Gunn will indeed write "Suicide Squad 2," though it's unclear if he'll direct the film.

Gunn was fired in July from the third "Guardians" movie after conservative personalities uncovered years-old tweets from Gunn, in which he joked about child abuse.

David Ayer directed the first "Suicide Squad," which was released in 2016 to poor reviews as part of the DC Extended Universe. If Gunn were to write and direct a sequel, it would be a major steal for DC from its competition.