Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Tech >

James Gunn will write and possibly direct DC's 'Suicide Squad 2' after being fired from Marvel's 'Guardians of the Galaxy 3'


Tech James Gunn will write and possibly direct DC's 'Suicide Squad 2' after being fired from Marvel's 'Guardians of the Galaxy 3'

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Nearly three months after being fired by Disney from Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy 3," James Gunn is reportedly in talks to write and direct "Suicide Squad 2" for DC and Warner Bros.

james gunn play

james gunn

(Anthony Harvey/Getty Images)

  • According to TheWrap and io9, James Gunn is in talks to write and possibly direct a sequel to "Suicide Squad" for DC and Warner Bros.
  • Gunn was fired by Disney in July from directing the third "Guardians of the Galaxy" movie after years-old offensive tweets from Gunn were uncovered.

Nearly three months after being fired by Disney from Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy 3," director James Gunn is reportedly in talks to write and possibly direct "Suicide Squad 2" for DC and Warner Bros.

TheWrap first reported the news on Tuesday, citing anonymous sources. Then io9 wrote that it had confirmed with Warner Bros. that Gunn is in talks to write, with an eye to direct, the sequel.

Business Insider was able to independently confirm with Warner Bros. that Gunn will indeed write "Suicide Squad 2," though it's unclear if he'll direct the film.

Gunn was fired in July from the third "Guardians" movie after conservative personalities uncovered years-old tweets from Gunn, in which he joked about child abuse.

David Ayer directed the first "Suicide Squad," which was released in 2016 to poor reviews as part of the DC Extended Universe. If Gunn were to write and direct a sequel, it would be a major steal for DC from its competition.

Top Articles

1 Tech These are Africa's most genius companies of 2018bullet
2 Tech Google just shut down Google+ for good — here are 17 other Google...bullet
3 Tech Over 1,300 people are asking CEO Marc Benioff to turn...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Foria CEO Mathew Gerson.
Tech 'Women have been saying it works for 10,000 years': 400 women will use marijuana-infused inserts in a groundbreaking study from a Harvard Medical School professor
Hurricane hunters are a critical component of hurricane forecasting, providing information we can't get from satellites.
Tech ‘We’re not crazy’: A NOAA hurricane hunter reveals what it’s like to fly into a big storm like Hurricane Michael
null
Tech Therapy in a pill: Breaking down the science behind the strange, surreal world of Netflix's "Maniac"
Mohammed bin Salman
Tech Apple and Google execs named to a Saudi advisory board amid controversy over reportedly murdered journalist
X
Advertisement