Jamie Lee Curtis fired back at Fox News after it criticized her for using guns in the new 'Halloween' movie

Jamie Lee Curtis responded to Fox News after it criticized her for using guns in the new "Halloween" movie despite advocating for gun control.

Curtis told USA Today that she supported the Second Amendment but also common-sense gun laws.

She said that she insisted to the filmmakers that her character, Laurie Strode, would only use guns for self-defense and would keep them locked away.

"I am an actor for hire," she said. "And honestly, if I had made my career as a pacifist actor, I would never have worked, ever."

Fox News was mocked on Wednesday after it criticized actress Jamie Lee Curtis for using guns in the upcoming "Halloween" movie even though she is a gun-control advocate. Curtis responded to the criticism on Thursday in an interview with USA Today.

Curtis said that she supported both the Second Amendment and common-sense gun laws.

"I fully support the Bill of Rights. And fully support the Second Amendment," Curtis said. "And have absolutely no problem with people owning firearms if they have been trained, licensed, a background check has been conducted, a pause button has been pushed to give time for that process to take place. And they have to renew their license just like we do with automobiles – which are weapons also."

Curtis implied that her philosophy was applied to her character, Laurie Strode, and that she insisted that Strode would not only use sensible weapons for self-defense purposes, but keep them locked away and out of reach of others.

"I think there were myriad types of firearms that could have been used in the movie," she said. "I was very clear with the filmmakers that she used the weapons intended for self-defense for her and her family."

She added that, as an actress, there are obviously going to be times when she has to play characters who use weapons in movies.

"I’m an actress who’s in slasher movies," Curtis said. "I have to be responsible for my own personal choices in my own personal life. But I am an actor for hire. And honestly, if I had made my career as a pacifist actor, I would never have worked, ever. But I have always been proud to represent women who fight back and fight back with intelligence, cunning and creativity, and who fight for their lives and their families’ lives."

"Halloween" comes to theaters October 19.