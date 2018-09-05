Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Jeff Bezos says he complains to his staff if he goes a week without a brainstorming session, and is always working 'two or three years into the future' (AMZN)


Tech Jeff Bezos says he complains to his staff if he goes a week without a brainstorming session, and is always working 'two or three years into the future' (AMZN)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

In an interview with Forbes magazine, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos described how he always works and thinks in the long-term at the company, and as a result he rarely gets "pulled into the today."

Amazon's Jeff Bezos play

Amazon's Jeff Bezos

(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

  • Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos said he is always working two or three years into the future, and "very rarely" has to focus on the short-term, daily operations of the company.
  • He's a big fan of brainstorming sessions, and he'll complain to his staff if he goes more than a week without one.
  • Bezos said most of his leadership team is focused years ahead as well.


Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos says he "very rarely" focuses on the short-term, daily operations of Amazon, and instead is looking and working years ahead.

In a new Forbes profile, Bezos discussed his management style, and explained how he and his leadership prefer to focus on the long-term goals at Amazon. He said he pretty much only works on Amazon's roadmap, and leaves daily tasks to other Amazon employees.

"Friends congratulate me after a quarterly-earnings announcement and say, 'Good job, great quarter,'" Bezos said to Forbes. "And I'll say, 'Thank you, but that quarter was baked three years ago.' I'm working on a quarter that'll happen in 2021 right now."

Bezos also said he needs at least a weekly brainstorm meeting to unload ideas in, and said he'll complain to his office if he goes a week without one.

The Forbes interview provided some insight into how Bezos, the richest man in the world, runs Amazon, which briefly reached a valuation of $1 trillion this week — making it the second US company to do so. Read the full profile here.

Top Articles

1 Tech The 20 best smartphones in the worldbullet
2 Kantanka Cars Sales of locally assembled cars in Ghana keep soaringbullet
3 Tech The top 25 colleges that produce the most startup foundersbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

null
Tech Here's why Ashton Kutcher thinks it's 'absurd' if you have a problem with the scooters that were littering San Francisco's sidewalks
secret invasion marvel comics
Tech 'Captain Marvel' could hold the answers to the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe after 'Avengers 4'
NASA's solar-powered Opportunity rover is trying to wait out a global dust storm on Mars.
Tech NASA's longest-lived robot on Mars may be dying. Here's why there's a good chance Opportunity won't call home.
Drake's "In My Feelings."
Tech Drake's No. 1 hit 'In My Feelings' has topped Billboard's songs of the summer chart — here's the top 10