Jeff Bezos says he complains to his staff if he goes a week without a brainstorming session, and is always working 'two or three years into the future' (AMZN)

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos said he is always working two or three years into the future, and "very rarely" has to focus on the short-term, daily operations of the company.

He's a big fan of brainstorming sessions, and he'll complain to his staff if he goes more than a week without one.

Bezos said most of his leadership team is focused years ahead as well.



Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos says he "very rarely" focuses on the short-term, daily operations of Amazon, and instead is looking and working years ahead.

In a new Forbes profile, Bezos discussed his management style, and explained how he and his leadership prefer to focus on the long-term goals at Amazon. He said he pretty much only works on Amazon's roadmap, and leaves daily tasks to other Amazon employees.

"Friends congratulate me after a quarterly-earnings announcement and say, 'Good job, great quarter,'" Bezos said to Forbes. "And I'll say, 'Thank you, but that quarter was baked three years ago.' I'm working on a quarter that'll happen in 2021 right now."

Bezos also said he needs at least a weekly brainstorm meeting to unload ideas in, and said he'll complain to his office if he goes a week without one.

The Forbes interview provided some insight into how Bezos, the richest man in the world, runs Amazon, which briefly reached a valuation of $1 trillion this week — making it the second US company to do so. Read the full profile here.