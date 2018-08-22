Jim Carrey depicts Trump in a straightjacket and hanging upside down by an American flag in new drawing

news

Jim Carrey went after President Trump in a new drawing on Tuesday after former Trump advisers Paul Manafort and Michael Cohen were both found guilty in separate crimes on Tuesday.

Carrey depicted Trump hanging upside down from a pole in a straightjacket with an American flag wrapped around his ankles.

Carrey called him "The Great Spewdini," for allegedly spewing lies "to escape the straight-jacket of his un-Presidential criminality."

Tuesday was a terrible day for President Trump, and Jim Carrey — who's become known for his anti-Trump political artwork — quickly pounced on the opportunity for a new, scathing drawing.

Carrey posted a drawing to Twitter on Tuesday that depicts Trump hanging upside down from a pole by an American flag wrapped around his ankles, trapped in a straightjacket and his hair barely hanging to his head. In the background is a billboard that reads "Death of a Salesman."

Carrey said in the caption, "Manafort, GUILTY! Cohen, GUILTY! Flynn, Guilty! Gates, Guilty! What’s happening to All the Best People? 'Ladies and Gentlemen! Children of all ages! Can the Great Spewdini spew enough lies to escape the straight-jacket of his un-Presidented criminality?'"

Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and former lawyer Michael Cohen were both found guilty of separate crimes in separate courts on Tuesday.

A jury found Manafort guilty on eight counts of financial crimes and was undecided on 10 others. While not directly related to Russian interference in the 2016 election, Manafort's conviction marks the first major victory in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation. Cohen reached a plea deal with prosecutors and plead guilty to numerous charges, including breaking campaign finance law.

Carrey has been a vocal critic of Trump, his administration, and the Republican party this year and his political art has garnered him close to 18 million followers on Twitter.

He'll return to acting in Showtime's upcoming series, "Kidding," later this month.