Jim Carrey is opening a political art exhibit — here are 9 of his most memorable drawings, many of which angered conservatives

Actor Jim Carrey has gained a reputation this year for being a political artist. He regularly posts new drawings on Twitter.

Later this month, he'll open an art exhibit showcasing his work.

We've rounded up Carrey's most memorable drawings that grabbed headlines and controversy ahead of the opening of the exhibit.

Actor Jim Carrey is making a comeback on the screen with his new Showtime series, "Kidding," but his main claim to fame this year has been his outspoken political statements against President Trump and the Republican party.

Carrey has grown a reputation for being a political activist and artist, and until "Kidding," he was somewhat of a recluse in recent years to focus on his new passion for art. He regularly posts new drawings to his Twitter, which has garnered over 18 million followers, and he has been the topic of numerous headlines because of his sometimes controversial drawings.

According to The Los Angeles Times, Carrey is set to open an exhibit featuring his artwork in Los Angeles later this month, where his drawings will be shown to the public for the first time outside of Twitter. The exhibit, called “IndigNation,” runs from October 23 to December 1 at at the Maccarone Gallery.

"I get furious," Carrey told the Times of the current political climate. "Somedays, you feel like you’ve fed the dinosaur. But at some point, the truth has to tip over in the win column. And right now, the truth is taking a beating. Right now, we’ve got liars and salesmen, people who want to single us out because of the color of our skin. We’ve got policies based on skin color in 2018. Christ! It’s incredible to me."

Ahead of the opening of the exhibit, we looked back at Carrey's most memorable drawings:

September 24

Carrey called Brett Kavanaugh, the newly confirmed Supreme Court Justice accused of sexual misconduct, an "entitled little s---" and suggested a new uniform for Justices: a ski mask over the face.

August 21

After Trump's former associates Paul Manafort and Michael Cohen were both found guilty of separate federal crimes, Carrey drew Trump hanging from a flag pole and called him "the Great Spewdini," because he had spewed lies "to escape the straight-jacket of his un-Presidential criminality."

June 19

Carrey delivered a scathing commentary of Trump's zero-tolerance immigration policy, which separated children from their parents at the border, with a parody of Trump's book "The Art of the Deal." Carrey called it "The Art of the Meal," and depicted Trump about to eat an immigrant baby.

May 25

Carrey made a rare statement against Democrats, particularly Democratic Congressman and House Intelligence Committee ranking member Adam Schiff, after Trump claimed without evidence that federal investigators had planted a spy within his presidential campaign. Carrey criticized Schiff for failing to win the "PR war" against Trump.

April 17

After Fox News host Sean Hannity was revealed to be the secret client of Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen, Carrey drew Hannity as an "endangered species": a manatee.

April 11

Carrey targeted Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg by depicting him as an alien come to destroy Earth. Carrey has been outspoken against Facebook because he said it "profited" from Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. He even deleted his account and dumped his stock in the company.

April 3

After a Deadspin video went viral that showed anchors at local TV news stations owned by Sinclair Broadcast Group reciting the same speech about "false news," Carrey rebuked the spread of misinformation by depicting Fox News host Sean Hannity and InfoWars founder and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones as WWE wrestlers.

March 23

Carrey took his criticism of Trump to an entirely new level with a sexually explicit drawing of the president in bed with who is presumably porn actress Stormy Daniels, who Trump allegedly had an affair with.

March 17

Carrey was blasted by Fox News and conservatives after posting an unflattering portrait of White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and questioning her Christianity. Carrey was unphased by the controversy, and said that he was "gratified by the reaction."