John Krasinski is writing a sequel to his hit horror movie, 'A Quiet Place,' after first telling the studio to move on without him

  • Published: , Refreshed:

After writing, directing, and starring in the hit horror movie "A Quiet Place," John Krasinski wasn't positive he'd return for a sequel. But he said he's changed his mind, and is currently writing the script.

a quiet place play

a quiet place

(Paramount Pictures)

  • John Krasinski revealed during a Q&A at the Silver Screen Theatre in Los Angeles on Wednesday that he is currently writing the sequel to "A Quiet Place" after initially telling the studio, Paramount, to move forward without him.
  • "I had this small idea for a sequel, but I didn't think it would go anywhere," he said.
  • But then he added, "And then I thought, 'This might really work.'"
  • "A Quiet Place" is one of the year's biggest hits, making $338 million worldwide with only a $17 million production budget.

"A Quiet Place" is one of 2018's biggest hits, raking in over $338 million worldwide with only a $17 million production budget. The horror movie was bound to get a sequel, but writer, director, and star John Krasinski wasn't positive if he'd return.

But he's finally made up his mind. Krasinski revealed during a Q&A at the Silver Screen Theatre in Los Angeles on Wednesday that he is working on the script for the sequel after initially telling the studio, Paramount, to move forward without him.

"I had this small idea for a sequel, but I didn't think it would go anywhere," he said. "So, I said to the studio, 'Just go do the movie with somebody else.' They heard some pitches, and I told [producer] Drew [Form] about this little idea. And he told me to think about it a little longer. And then I thought, 'This might really work.' So, I'm currently writing the sequel."

"A Quiet Place" starred Krasinski and his real-life wife, Emily Blunt, as a couple with two children trying to survive in a world where aliens who hunt by sound have invaded. The family tries to stay as silent as possible, using sign language to communicate and walking on sand. The problem? Blunt's character is pregnant.

Krasinski has the full backstory behind the movie in his head, according to The Hollywood Reporter, and it's laid out on a board that Krasinski's character keeps in his basement. But don't expect any of that to be in the sequel.

"I have the whole backstory, I know exactly where they're from and what day and where it happened," Krasinski said. "But I want to only tell it on this board."

The sequel to "A Quiet Place" arrives in theaters May 14, 2020.

