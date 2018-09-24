John Oliver blasted Trump and Fox News for defending Kavanaugh amid sexual assault allegations

news

John Oliver on Sunday criticized President Trump and Fox News analyst Jeanine Pirro, among others, for their defenses of Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, whose nomination has been rocked by sexual assault allegations.

Sunday's "Last Week Tonight" episode was taped before an article published by The New Yorker brought a new allegation of sexual assault against Kavanaugh by Deborah Ramirez, a Yale classmate of Kavanaugh's. Oliver's show thus focused on reactions to the first allegation of sexual assault against Kavanaugh by Christine Blasey Ford, who is set to publicly testify about her allegation before the Senate Judiciary Committee next week.

The "Last Week Tonight" host first took on Fox News host and Jeannine Pirro. Pirro last week criticized Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein for keeping Ford's allegation under wraps until Kavanaugh's confirmation hearing, despite first hearing from Ford about it in July.

“And Dianne: Why would you wait to even send it to the FBI? Is it because nothing in you and your path of demon-rats — that’s what I said, demon-rats — Democrats’ bag of tricks was working against Kavanaugh?” Pirro said in a clip Oliver played.

Oliver then threw to another clip of Pirro calling Democrats "demon-rats," and joked, "Jeanine: Stop trying to make demon-rats happen."

He moved on to Trump, who last week tweeted that Ford should prove her allegation with a police filing.

"I have no doubt that, if the attack on Dr. Ford was as bad as she says, charges would have been immediately filed with local Law Enforcement Authorities by either her or her loving parents. I ask that she bring those filings forward so that we can learn date, time, and place!" Trump tweeted.

"So the president cast doubt on someone who says she was sexually assaulted, while also sort of implying that her parents don’t love her. To borrow a phrase, that’s one of the most s---headed things I’ve seen from the standpoint of s---headedness," Oliver said.

Watch the episode on HBO.