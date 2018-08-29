Kanye West addressed his slavery comments and his support of Trump in a new interview

news

Rapper Kanye West opened up about his support for President Trump and his "slavery sounds like a choice" comments in a new interview on a Chicago radio show.

West said that Trump "cares about the way black people feel about him, and he would like for black people to like him like they did when he was cool in the rap songs."

On West's slavery comments, he apologized for the way they "made people feel."

"I’m sorry for people that felt let down by that moment," he said.

Kanye West is known for speaking his mind, but he's been unusually silent about controversies that have landed him in hot water with critics and supporters alike this year.

During a wide-ranging radio interview on 107.5 WGCI Chicago on Wednesday (via Pitchfork), the rapper opened up about his support of President Trump and comments he made in May on "TMZ Live" in which he said that slavery "sounds like a choice."

West has been vocally supportive of Trump this year. West, who famously said that former President George W. Bush "doesn't care about black people," appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" earlier this month, where Kimmel asked West if Trump cares about black people or "any people at all." West took a long pause and Kimmel cut to commercial before West could answer.

During Wednesday's interview, West said that Trump "cares about the way black people feel about him, and he would like for black people to like him like they did when he was cool in the rap songs and all this."

West added, "He will do the things that are necessary to make that happen because he’s got an ego like all the rest of us, and he wants to be the greatest president, and he knows that he can’t be the greatest president without the acceptance of the black community. So it’s something he's going to work towards, but we’re going to have to speak to him."

On "TMZ Live" in May, West said, "When you hear about slavery for 400 years — for 400 years? That sounds like a choice. Like, you were there for 400 years and it's all of y'all ... It's like we're mentally in prison."

On the slavery comments, West said during Wednesday's interview that it's "not something for me to overly intellectualize. This is something about the fact that it hurt people’s feelings and the way that I presented that piece of information. I could present in a way more calm way, but I was ramped up. And I apologize. That happens sometimes when people are — I’m not blaming mental health, but I’m explaining mental health."

He then apologized for the way the comments "made people feel."

"I don’t know if I properly apologized for how the slavery comment made people feel," he continued. "I’m sorry for the one-two effect of the MAGA hat into the slave comment, and I’m sorry for people that felt let down by that moment. And I appreciate you giving me the opportunity to talk to you about the way I was thinking and what I was going through."