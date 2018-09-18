Kanye West announces the release of a new album, an apparent follow-up to his 2013 album 'Yeezus'

news

Kanye West has announced the release of a new album, "Yandhi," in an apparent follow-up to his 2013 LP "Yeezus."

"Yandhi," West's sixth studio release of the year, is set for release on September 29.

Kanye West has announced the release of a new album, "Yandhi," in an apparent follow-up to his critically acclaimed 2013 album, "Yeezus."

West teased the album's artwork on Twitter Monday afternoon, before sharing a date and title for the album late Monday night.

The album's artwork, depicting a blank CD in a clear case sealed with purple tape, is a call-back to the cover of "Yeezus," which featured a blank CD in a clear case sealed with red tape. West referred to the "Yeezus" artwork as "an open casket to CDs" in 2016.

"Yandhi" is set for release on September 29, the same date as West's recently announced "Saturday Night Live" appearance as musical guest.

"Yandhi" will be West's sixth studio release of the year, following his production and release of a string of albums in May and June, including his eighth solo album, "Ye," the Kid Cudi collaboration "Kids See Ghosts," and one album each for artists Pusha-T, Nas, and Teyana Taylor.

It's unclear if West's subsequent standalone singles, "XTCY" and "I Love It" (featuring rapper Lil Pump), will be featured on the new album. "I Love It" debuted at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart this week.

Listen to 2013's "Yeezus" below: