Kanye West revealed his iPhone lock code while in the Oval Office, and it's 000000 (AAPL)


It looks like Kanye West's iPhone passcode is 000000.

Kanye West Donald Trump iPlane play

Kanye West Donald Trump iPlane

(Oliver Contreras - Pool/Getty Images)

  • Kanye West was in the Oval Office on Thursday for a press conference with President Donald Trump.
  • During the conference, Kanye produced an image of what he called the "iPlane One," a hydrogen-powered plane that he believes should replace Air Force One.
  • While unlocking his iPhone X, he revealed to the cameras that his passcode is "000000." He apparently does not use Face ID, Apple's facial recognition software.
  • Kanye said "we're going to have Apple, an American company, work on this plane."
  • Apple, which does not make planes, declined to comment.
  • Kanye seems to be obsessed with Apple.
  • Last week, before deleting his Twitter account, he tweeted a misspelled homage to Apple executives and Laurene Powell, the widow of Steve Jobs: "We unofficially work for Steve Johnny Tim and Lorraine. Everything we do at YZY is to be an arm (branch) of what our hero Steve has created. With love."
  • Kanye's Yeezy brand is not affiliated with Apple.
  • Kanye West has faced cricisism in recent weeks for his political commentary, including calling for the abolishment of the 13th Amendment, which ended slavery in the United States.

