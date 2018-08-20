Kevin Spacey's new movie made only $126 on its opening day, with an estimated 6 people seeing it per theater this weekend

news

Kevin Spacey's new movie, "Billionaire Boy's Club," premiered to an abysmal $126 on Friday, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

THR estimates the movie made just over $600 the entire weekend in 11 theaters, and that an average of six people saw the movie in each theater.

It's Spacey's first on-screen appearance since being accused of sexual misconduct last year.

On Monday, box-office analyst service Exhibitor Relations confirmed in a tweet that the movie "barely made $600" over the weekend.

It's easily a career low for Spacey, who was accused by several men of sexual misconduct last year, most notably actor Anthony Rapp, who alleged that Spacey made unwanted sexual advances toward him at a party when Rapp was 14.

This marks the first on-screen appearance of Spacey's since the allegations came to light. Netflix fired him from the sixth and final season of "House of Cards," which premieres this fall starring Robin Wright, and director Ridley Scott replaced Spacey with Christopher Plummer last minute in his movie "All the Money in the World" last year.

"Billionaire Boy's Club," a crime drama that also stars Spacey's "Baby Driver" co-star Ansel Elgort and Taron Egerton, opened to little press and enthusiasm. It premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January and came to VOD in July before taking the precarious step into cinemas.

"We hope these distressing allegations pertaining to one person’s behavior — that were not publicly known when the film was made almost two-and-a-half years ago and from someone who has a small, supporting role in Billionaire Boys Club — does not tarnish the release of the film," Vertical Entertainment, the film's distributor, had said in a statement to THR. "In the end, we hope audiences make up their own minds as to the reprehensible allegations of one person’s past, but not at the expense of the entire cast and crew present on this film."

It looks like audiences did make up their minds, and chose not to see the movie.