news

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science of Technology (KNUST) will officially reopen for students to report to campus on Friday November 16, 2018.

The reopening follows the swearing in of the university’s new Governing Council on Tuesday November 13, 2018.

The university over some weeks have suffered series of demonstration which saw some properties of the school being destroyed.

The demonstration hence led to the closure of the school and the dissolution of the Governing council by the government.

Though the Vice chancellor of the university, Prof. Obiri Danso was asked to step aside, the intervention of the Chancellor of the university the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II saw the vice chancellor reinstated.

The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has after the dissolution set up a five-member committee to be headed by judge to investigate what led to the impasse.

Another governing council has been formed to manage the affairs of the university and they have set the university students to come back to campus on Friday and resume lectures on Monday November 19, 2018.