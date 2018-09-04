LA district attorney declines to prosecute sex crime cases against Kevin Spacey, Anthony Anderson, and Steven Seagal

Pulse.com.gh logo
The Los Angeles county district attorney has declined to prosecute sex crime cases against Kevin Spacey, Anthony Anderson, and Steven Seagal, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

  • In the cases against Spacey and Seagal, which dated back to the early 1990s, the statue of limitations had passed, and Anderson's case was dropped after his accuser declined to be interviewed, authorities said.

The Los Angeles county district attorney has declined to prosecute sex crime cases against actors Kevin Spacey, Anthony Anderson, and Steven Seagal, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Authorities said the statute of limitations had passed in the cases it investigated against Spacey and Seagal, while Anderson's case was dropped after his accuser declined to be interviewed by authorities.

Spacey was fired from the Netflix series "House of Cards" last year after numerous men accused him of sexual misconduct and assault, dating back to the early 1980s. The particular case of alleged sexual assault against Spacey that the LA district attorney announced it dropped on Tuesday took place in 1992, authorities told THR.

The case of alleged sexual assault against Seagal took place in 1993, according to court documents obtained by THR, and like Spacey's case, was ruled beyond the statute of limitations.

The LAPD announced in July that it had opened an investigation into a sexual assault claim made against "Black-ish" actor Anthony Anderson, but authorities said on Tuesday that they dropped the case after his unnamed accuser declined to be interviewed for the report she filed.

Anderson's representatives said in July that the actor "unequivocally" disputed the woman's claims of assault.

