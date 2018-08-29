Lagos Startup Week 2018 is here, save the date

news

Lagos Startup Week will take place from September 24th – 29th 2018

This year, the theme for the week is “Getting Started”

There will be sessions like From Zero to $1Million, Leaders in Tech, and Women Who Launch

Lagos Startup Week, the annual weeklong celebration of startups in Lagos, now in its fourth year, will take place from September 24th – 29th 2018. The event focused on showcasing Lagos’ ever growing startup community and will bring together entrepreneurs, innovators, investors and tech enthusiasts for a full week of learning and networking.

This year, the theme for the week is “Getting Started” and a broad range of sessions and activities have been curated for growth and early stage startup. With sessions like From Zero to $1Million, Leaders in Tech, Women Who Launch and several workshops and master classes, this year’s startup week will provide entrepreneurs insight on raising capital, marketing, sales, bank loans, exit strategies and more.

Over the years, Lagos startup week has featured active Lagos based entrepreneurs like Oluyomi Ojo (Printivo), Shola Akinlade (Paystack), Judith Okonkwo (Imisi 3D), Toyin oshinowo (Delivery Science) and seasoned global investors from companies such as Accion, Y-Combinator, Case Foundation, Techstars, Seedstars, Village Capital, IFC - World Bank and British Council. This year’s event holds from September 24-29.

“It’s going to be a busy week, so make sure you plan your schedule in advance. Our goal from the first Lagos startup week has been to create a platform where entrepreneurs, founders and investors learn, network, find customers and get answers. Every year, we keep getting better at this and encourage new companies to participate” said Olumide Olayinka, Managing Partner, Prime Startups and Chief Organiser of the Lagos Startup Week.

Register for the event here.

