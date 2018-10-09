Liam Neeson says that a horse he acted with before recognized him on the set of his new movie with the Coen Brothers

news

One time Academy Award nominee Liam Neeson says that a horse recognized him on the set of his new movie.

Page Six reports that Neeson told the story at the New York Film Festival. Neeson said it happened while filming the Coen Brothers' "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs."

“I play a traveling impresario," Neeson said. "We filmed in New Mexico. The odd thing is the horse who pulls my wagon knew me. You won’t believe it. I’m saying this horse knew me. He actually remembered me from another Western we made a while back.”

Neeson said that he knew the horse recognized him because “he whinnied when he saw me, and pawed the ground.”

Unfortunately, Neeson did not verify which film this horse worked with him on before. But Neeson did appear on a horse in 2014's "A Million Ways to Die in the West," and it is safe to assume that there was not a horse on the set of the 2015 "Entourage" movie, which also Neeson appeared in.

This is not the first time Neeson has been a part of horse-related news. Neeson is a noted and proud supporter of horses being used for carriage rides in New York City's Central Park, and as a result, he's an enemy of PETA.

"The Ballad of Buster Scruggs" comes to theaters November 16, so you'll have to wait about a month to see this friendship blossom on screen and do your deep dive into Neeson's filmography to figure out which movie this horse remembers him from.