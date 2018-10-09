Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Tech >

LinkedIn, a Microsoft company, bought an employee surveying company in a deal said to be valued at over $400 million (MSFT)


Tech LinkedIn, a Microsoft company, bought an employee surveying company in a deal said to be valued at over $400 million (MSFT)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

LinkedIn, a Microsoft subsidiary, announced its acquisition of the employee software company Glint on Monday for a reported price of over $400 million. Glint specializes in employee surveys measuring satisfaction with management, compensation, and other internal issues.

jeff weiner play

jeff weiner

(Chip Somodevilla/Getty)

  • LinkedIn announced its intent to buy the employee survey software company Glint in a deal said to be valued at more than $400 million.
  • Glint specializes in employee surveys measuring satisfaction with management, compensation, and other internal issues.
  • The company last raised $20 million in November 2017, at a $220 million valuation.

On Monday, LinkedIn — the business social network that operates as an independent subsidiary of Microsoft — announced its intent to acquire Glint, an employee surveying startup.

While LinkedIn didn't disclose terms of the deal, CNBC reports that the purchase price was over $400 million, and possibly more than $500 million, citing people familiar with the matter. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider.

Glint — which specializes in employee surveys measuring satisfaction with management, compensation, and other internal issues — last raised a $20 million Series D round of funding in November 2017, in a deal said to give the company a valuation of $220 million.

"Our insights into people success, along with LinkedIn’s insights into the broader workforce, will be a powerful combination that can help customers attract, develop, and retain the best talent," Glint CEO and co-founder Jim Barnett wrote in his blog post announcing the deal.

The Redwood City, California based company has more than 200 employees and has attracted large corporations to use its software, including Alphabet's Waymo, Dish Network, and United Airlines.

The hefty pricetag could indicate that Microsoft is continuing to back LinkedIn as an independent service, giving it the latitude to cut large acquisition deals to further its own business.

Top Articles

1 Tech These are Africa's most genius companies of 2018bullet
2 Tech Over 1,300 people are asking CEO Marc Benioff to turn Salesforce...bullet
3 Tech Andy Halsall, poa! Internet CEO opens up on how they are...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

We're running out of time.
Tech The scariest parts of the new climate change report: The goals the world set are inadequate, and the track we're on is disastrous
paul romer nobel prize economics endogenous growth theory.JPG
Tech Economist Paul Romer just won the Nobel Prize in economics — and his ideas sound like the backbone of Bill Gates' philanthropy playbook
ABQ Studios Netflix final
Tech Netflix announces plan to buy a New Mexico production hub to make its TV shows and movies (NFLX)
Ketogenic diets are high in fat, and essentially cut a person's sugar intake to nil.
Tech A cancer researcher who's been on the keto diet for 6 years explains how he does it
X
Advertisement