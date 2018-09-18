LIVE: All the Emmys 2018 winners

news

The 70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Colin Jost and Michael Che, are happening tonight live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. And this is the home for updates on all the winners throughout the night.

The nominees for this year's Emmys were announced in July, and "Game of Thrones" and Netflix led the pack. "Thrones" has 22 nominations, while Netflix is the leading network with 112.

The first award of the night went to Henry Winkler for his work in best supporting actor in "Barry," the HBO comedy series. Later, "Barry" star Bill Hader won the Emmy for best lead actor in a comedy series. And Amazon's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" picked up four awards early in the night for best supporting actress, best writing for a comedy, best lead actress in a comedy, and best directing for a comedy.

It looks like the night will be a battle between HBO's blockbuster fantasy and Hulu's "The Handmaid's Tale," which took home the Outstanding Drama Series prize last year. But "The Americans," which ended its six-season run this year to critical acclaim, could be the surprise underdog that wins big in its final year.

We'll update this post as the awards are announced throughout the night, so stick around and enjoy the Emmys on NBC.

Below are the big winners of the night's awards, which we'll update throughout the night:

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Brian Tyree Henry, "Atlanta"

Henry Winkler, "Barry" *WINNER*

Louie Anderson, "Baskets"

Alec Baldwin, "SNL"

Kenan Thompson, "SNL"

Tony Shalhoub, "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Tituss Burgess, "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Zazie Beetz, "Atlanta"

Betty Gilpin, "Glow"

Laurie Metcalf, "Roseanne"

Aidy Bryant, "SNL"

Leslie Jones, "SNL"

Kate McKinnon, "SNL"

Alex Borstein, "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" *WINNER*

Megan Mullally, "Will and Grace"

LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Pamela Adlon, "Better Things"

Allison Janney, "Mom"

Issa Rae, "Insecure"

Tracee Ellis Ross, "Black-ish"

Lily Tomlin, "Grace and Frankie"

Rachel Brosnahan, "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" *WINNER*

LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Donald Glover, "Atlanta"

Bill Hader, "Barry" *WINNER*

William H. Macy, "Shameless"

Ted Danson, "The Good Place"

Anthony Anderson, "Black-ish"

Larry David, "Curb Your Enthusiasm"

LIMITED SERIES

"The Alienist"

"The Assassination of Gianni Versace"

"Genius: Picasso"

"Godless"

"Patrick Melrose"

LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jason Bateman, "Ozark"

Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"

Ed Harris, "Westworld"

Matthew Rhys, "The Americans"

Milo Ventimiglia, "This Is Us"

Jeffrey Wright, "Westworld"

LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Claire Foy, "The Crown"

Tatiana Maslany, "Orphan Black"

Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve"

Keri Russell, "The Americans"

Evan Rachel Wood, "Westworld"

LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Antonio Banderas, "Genius: Picasso"

Darren Criss, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace"

Benedict Cumberbatch, "Patrick Melrose"

Jeff Daniels, "The Looming Tower"

John Legend, "Jesus Christ Superstar Live"

Jesse Plemons, "Black Mirror: USS Callister"

LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Sarah Paulson, "American Horror Story: Cult"

Michelle Dockery, "Godless"

Edie Falco, "Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders"

Regina King, "Seven Seconds"

Jessica Biel, "The Sinner"

Laura Dern, "The Tale"

COMEDY SERIES

"Atlanta"

"Barry"

"Black-ish"

"Curb Your Enthusiasm"

"Glow"

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

"Silicon Valley"

"Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Nikolaj Coster-Waldou, "Game of Thrones"

Peter Dinklage, "Game of Thrones"

Mandy Patinkin, "Homeland"

David Harbour, "Stranger Things"

Matt Smith, "The Crown"

Joseph Fiennes, "The Handmaid's Tale"

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Lena Heady, "Game of Thrones"

Millie Bobby Brown, "Stranger Things"

Vanessa Kirby, "The Crown"

Alexis Bledel, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Ann Dowd, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Yvonne Strahovski, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Thandie Newton, "Westworld"

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Jeff Daniels, "Godless"

Brandon Victor Dixon, "Jesus Christ Superstar"

Ricky Martin, "Assassination of Gianni Versaci"

Edgar Ramirez, "Assassination of Gianni Versace"

Finn Whitrock, "Assassination of Gianni Versace"

Michael Stuhlbarg, "The Looming Tower"

John Leguizamo, "Waco"

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Adina Porter, "AHS: Cult"

Letitia Wright, "Black Mirror: Black Museum"

Merritt Weaver, "Godless"

Sara Bareilles, "Jesus Chris Superstar"

Penelope Cruz, "Assassination of Gianni Versace"

Judith Light, "Assassination of Gianni Versace"

VARIETY TALK SERIES

"The Daily Show with Trevor Noah"

"Full Frontal with Samantha Bee"

"Jimmy Kimmel Live"

"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver"

"The Late Late Show with James Corden"

"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert"

REALITY-COMPETITION PROGRAM

"The Amazing Race"

"American Ninja Warrior"

"Project Runway"

"Ru Paul's Drag Race"

"Top-Chef"

"The Voice"

DRAMA SERIES

"The Americans"

"The Crown"

"Game of Thrones"

"The Handmaid's Tale"

"Stranger Things"

"This Is Us"

"Westworld"