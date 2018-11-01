news

Investors are about to get a big clue as to whether Apple's new iPhones are a hit — or not.

Apple's earnings on Thursday will include a revenue forecast for the all-important holiday quarter, historically the Cupertino tech titan's biggest of the year.

If Apple reports a high revenue forecast for its first quarter of the fiscal year — that is, the quarter ending in December — then investors may conclude that the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR are selling well.

Apple's iPhones are its most important product, and investors will also be closely looking at its overall sales and average selling price — with many iPhone models now costing more than $1000, Apple bulls fear that the gradual upwards price creep could have a detrimental effect on the company's sales.

Here's what Wall Street is expecting, via Bloomberg data:

EPS : $2.78

: $2.78 Revenue : $61.44 billion

: $61.44 billion iPhone sales : 48.4 million

: 48.4 million iPhone ASP : $729

: $729 Guidance for holiday quarter revenue: $92.74 billion

Apple's earnings typically come out at 4:30 p.m. ET, and its conference call with Apple CEO Tim Cook and CFO Luca Maestri is at 5:00 p.m.

Business Insider will cover Apple's results live as they cross. Click here to refresh the page.