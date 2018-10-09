LIVE: Google's big Pixel 3 event

Google invited journalists to an event in New York City on Tuesday to unveil its newest smartphone, the Pixel 3, as well as several other new hardware products.
NEW YORK CITY — Google is getting ready to unveil a slew of new hardware products on Tuesday morning, including its latest smartphone, the Pixel 3.
We've been seeing the Pixel 3 in numerous leaks in recent months, but all signs point to Google finally, officially showing off the device itself on Tuesday.
In addition to the new Pixel 3 phones, we're also expecting new Pixel Buds headphones, a new Chromebook tablet called the "Pixel Slate," a new Chromecast streaming device, and much more.
Business Insider is in attendance at Google's big event. Follow along with us here — just keep refreshing the page for the latest updates and announcements.