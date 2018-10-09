Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Tech >

LIVE: Google's big Pixel 3 event


Tech LIVE: Google's big Pixel 3 event

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Google invited journalists to an event in New York City on Tuesday to unveil its newest smartphone, the Pixel 3, as well as several other new hardware products.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai. play

Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

(Stephen Lam/Reuters)

NEW YORK CITY — Google is getting ready to unveil a slew of new hardware products on Tuesday morning, including its latest smartphone, the Pixel 3.

We've been seeing the Pixel 3 in numerous leaks in recent months, but all signs point to Google finally, officially showing off the device itself on Tuesday.

In addition to the new Pixel 3 phones, we're also expecting new Pixel Buds headphones, a new Chromebook tablet called the "Pixel Slate," a new Chromecast streaming device, and much more.

Business Insider is in attendance at Google's big event. Follow along with us here — just keep refreshing the page for the latest updates and announcements.

10:28 AM: The badges being worn by Google employees and journalists are featured in a handful of colors, including black, blue, pink, and "mint," which is like a light turquoise. It could be a hint at the Pixel 3 colors.

10:28 AM: The badges being worn by Google employees and journalists are featured in a handful of colors, including black, blue, pink, and "mint," which is like a light turquoise. It could be a hint at the Pixel 3 colors. play

10:28 AM: The badges being worn by Google employees and journalists are featured in a handful of colors, including black, blue, pink, and "mint," which is like a light turquoise. It could be a hint at the Pixel 3 colors.

(Avery Hartmans/Business Insider)


10:15 AM: Everyone's waiting outside. People are taking selfies in front of the entrance.

10:15 AM: Everyone's waiting outside. People are taking selfies in front of the entrance. play

10:15 AM: Everyone's waiting outside. People are taking selfies in front of the entrance.

(Avery Hartmans/Business Insider)


Top Articles

1 Tech These are Africa's most genius companies of 2018bullet
2 Tech Google just shut down Google+ for good — here are 17 other Google...bullet
3 Tech Over 1,300 people are asking CEO Marc Benioff to turn...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Walmart
Tech Walmart is looking into selling cannabis products in its Canadian stores
star wars
Tech Mark Hamill wants 'Star Wars' fans to campaign for Carrie Fisher to receive her Walk of Fame star early for the release of 'Episode IX'
null
Tech 32 of the most dangerous things science has strongly linked to cancer
pixel 3 google event
Tech Google just announced its latest smartphones — the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL (GOOG, GOOGL)
X
Advertisement