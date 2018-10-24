Microsoft, the software and cloud services giant, is reporting its fiscal first quarter results Wednesday afternoon.
Analysts are bullish on Microsoft as the company gets set to release its fiscal first-quarter report Wednesday afternoon.
Wall Street is expecting the software and services giant to post strong revenue and earnings results thanks to continued rapid growth of its Azure cloud computing business and the cloud versions of its Office productivity suite.
Here's what analysts are expecting:
In late afternoon trading, the company's stock was down $3.66 a share, or 3.4%, to $104.44, along with a broader sell off in tech stocks.
