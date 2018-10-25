Pulse.com.gh logo
Tech LIVE: Here comes Snap's Q3 earnings... (SNAP)

Snapchat's parent company has had a rough time lately.

Evan Spiegel play

Evan Spiegel

Snap, the parent company of messaging app Snapchat, releases its Q3 2018 earnings after markets close on Thursday.

Here are the key numbers Wall Street is looking for, via Bloomberg:

  • Revenue (GAAP): $283.36 million
  • Earnings per share (non-GAAP): $-0.142

The company has been struggling in recent months, as it comes under sustained pressure from Facebook and sister app Instagram, and its userbase flat lines following a controversial redesign.

Business Insider will be covering the results live, so check back or refresh this page for updates.

