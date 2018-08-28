Louis CK performed for the first time since admitting to sexual misconduct

news

Louis CK performed at the Comedy Cellar in New York City on Sunday night, his apparent first performance since admitting to sexual misconduct last year, The New York Times reported.

In a Times report from last November, CK was accused of sexual misconduct by five women, some of whom said that he masturbated in front of them. He later admitted to the accusations in a statement.

The Times reported that the crowd greeted him with an ovation before his set began, though one audience member called the club after to object to the set, according to the club's owner, Noam Dworman.

Dworman told the Times that his set consisted of "typical Louis C.K. stuff," topics which he said included racism, waitresses' tips, and parades. "It sounded just like he was trying to work out some new material, almost like any time of the last 10 years he would come in at the beginning of a new act," Dworman said.

CK subsequently lost his production deal at FX Networks, and the release of his feature film "I Love You, Daddy," which contained controversial subject matter addressing sexual misconduct, was canceled by its production company The Orchard.

CK's return follows that of comedian Aziz Ansari, who was accused of sexual misconduct by a woman in January and performed for the first time since the allegations at the Comedy Cellar in May.