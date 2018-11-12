Pulse.com.gh logo
Tech Malibu is burning: Wildfires are spreading through southern California, and photos show a hellscape on the ground

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Celebrities including Lady Gaga, Gerard Butler, Miley Cyrus, and the Kardashian sisters all had to leave home. The fire has killed two people so far.

  • Strong winds blow smoke horizontally over the the Santa Monica Mountains and the Pacific Ocean over the city of Malibu, seen from the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles on Friday morning, November 9, 2018.
  • Flames approach a house during the Woolsey Fire on November 9, 2018 in Malibu, California. About 75,000 homes have been evacuated in Los Angeles and Ventura counties due to two fires in the region.
Strong winds blow smoke horizontally over the the Santa Monica Mountains and the Pacific Ocean over the city of Malibu, seen from the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles on Friday morning, November 9, 2018.

(AP Photo/Reed Saxon)

Flames are racing along the southern California coastline as firefighters work to contain the fast-moving Woolsey Fire. The blaze has so far scorched 91,500 acres (more than 143 square miles) on the outskirts of Los Angeles and killed two people. Their burned bodies were found in a car in a Malibu driveway on Friday.

The fire was just 20% contained as of Monday morning.

The Woolsey Fire is just one of the thousands of California wildfires recorded this year. Nearby, another blaze — the Hill Fire — has burned over 4,500 acres in Ventura County. Firefighters reached 75% containment of that blaze on Sunday. And in the north, the fast-moving Camp Fire has killed 29 people. The flames leveled the entire town of Paradise. Cal Fire reported it was 25% contained on Monday morning.

Both of the LA-area fires started Thursday afternoon, and many people had to quickly flee, leaving behind beloved homes and pets.

Here's what the devastation in southern California looks like so far.

The beach city of Malibu is home to about 13,000 people. On Friday, as flames from the Woolsey Fire raced towards the coast, the entire town was forced to evacuate.

The beach city of Malibu is home to about 13,000 people. On Friday, as flames from the Woolsey Fire raced towards the coast, the entire town was forced to evacuate.

(Steve Heap/Shutterstock)


Shortly after noon on Friday, the City of Malibu said on its website that the fire was "burning out of control," and warned: "All residents must evacuate immediately."

The Woolsey Fire on November 9, 2018 in Porter Ranch, California.

(Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Source: Business Insider



On Friday, firefighters went door to door urging people in Malibu to leave. In total, more than 275,000 people were forced to evacuate Woolsey's flames. The Pacific Coast Highway was turned into a 4-lane one-way road to safety.

The Woolsy fire burns a home near Malibu Lake in Malibu, California, on Friday, November 9, 2018

(AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Sources: ABC, City of Malibu



Celebrities including Alyssa Milano, Jessica Simpson, Gerard Butler, Guillermo del Toro, and the Kardashian sisters all had to leave their homes.

A helicopter drops water while a wildfire burns a home near Malibu Lake in Malibu, California, Friday, November 9, 2018

(AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Milano said she packed up her "kids, dogs, computer," and Doc Marten boots and headed for shelter.

Butler tweeted a photo of his charred home, with a vehicle in his driveway reduced to a blackened shell.



As of Monday morning, the Woolsey Fire had burned more than 143 square miles. The blaze was 20% contained.

A firefighter battles the Woolsey Fire in Malibu, California, Friday, November 9, 2018

(AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Source: Cal Fire



The LA County Sheriff's Department said a "very significant number of homes" had already been damaged or destroyed by Friday night.

The Woolsey fire burns a home near Malibu Lake in Malibu, California, Friday, November 9, 2018.

(AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Source: VCFD PIO



By Sunday, nearly 180 structures had been destroyed by the two southern California fires.

The Woolsey fire burns homes in Malibu, California, on Friday.

(AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Source: Cal Fire



In addition to hitting Malibu mansions, the Woolsey Fire is burning some Los Angeles suburbs as well.

The Woolsey Fire approaches homes on November 9, 2018 in Malibu, California.

(Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

Source: Associated Press



In the Santa Monica Mountains Recreation Area, a movie set called "Western Town" that was used in the popular show Westworld burned to the ground, according to the National Park Service.

A scene from Westworld.

(HBO)

Source: Twitter



Strong Santa Ana winds that blew from the state’s interior toward the coast have fanned Woolsey's flames. About 450 fire engines and 22 helicopters are fighting the blaze.

Firefighters track the Woolsey Fire as it continues to burn in Malibu, California, U.S., November 11, 2018.

(REUTERS/Eric Thayer)

Source: Associated Press, Cal Fire



Huge plumes of smoke, powered by the Santa Ana winds, could be seen around Los Angeles.

A massive smoke plume rises above the the Woolsey Fire on November 9, 2018 in Malibu, California.

(Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

Source: Associated Press



The windy conditions persist. On Monday morning, the National Weather Service issued high wind warnings and red flag warnings for many areas around LA, including Malibu. Wind speeds are expected to reach 40-50 mph on the coast and up to 60 mph in the mountains.

The Woolsey fire burns in Malibu, California on Friday.

(AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Source: National Weather Service, LA office



Aircraft were brought into the area to drop lines of fire retardant as flames pushed through bush lands.

An aircraft drops flame retardant on the Woolsey Fire as it continues to burn in Malibu

(REUTERS/Eric Thayer)

Source: Associated Press



Meanwhile, in northern California, residents of Paradise fled for their lives. The Camp Fire has killed least 29 people, including seven who burned to death in or near their cars. An estimated 228 other people are missing. Current estimates suggest 6,453 homes and 260 businesses have been destroyed.

Hospital workers and first responders evacuate patients from the Feather River Hospital as the Camp Fire moves through the area on November 8, 2018 in Paradise, California.

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Source: Business Insider, Associated Press



These fires are part of a trend: Wildfires are getting bigger and stronger as the planet heats up. A lack of precipitation has left vegetation in California extremely dry, which helped the fires grow.

A destroyed home is seen as the Woolsey Fire continues to burn in Malibu, California, on November 10, 2018

(REUTERS/Eric Thayer)

Source: Business Insider, Associated Press



The worst blaze in California history happened earlier this year, when the Mendocino Complex fire burned down more than 460,000 acres.

All but one of the top 10 worst fires in California history have happened in the past two decades.

(Shayanne Gal/Business Insider)


On its website, LA County says there's no such thing as a wildfire season anymore — "fire season is now year-round."

A wildfire burns boats on Malibu Lake on Friday, November 9, 2018.

(AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Source: LA County



