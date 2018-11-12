news

Flames are racing along the southern California coastline as firefighters work to contain the fast-moving Woolsey Fire. The blaze has so far scorched 91,500 acres (more than 143 square miles) on the outskirts of Los Angeles and killed two people. Their burned bodies were found in a car in a Malibu driveway on Friday.

The fire was just 20% contained as of Monday morning.

The Woolsey Fire is just one of the thousands of California wildfires recorded this year. Nearby, another blaze — the Hill Fire — has burned over 4,500 acres in Ventura County. Firefighters reached 75% containment of that blaze on Sunday. And in the north, the fast-moving Camp Fire has killed 29 people. The flames leveled the entire town of Paradise. Cal Fire reported it was 25% contained on Monday morning.

Both of the LA-area fires started Thursday afternoon, and many people had to quickly flee, leaving behind beloved homes and pets.

Here's what the devastation in southern California looks like so far.

The beach city of Malibu is home to about 13,000 people. On Friday, as flames from the Woolsey Fire raced towards the coast, the entire town was forced to evacuate.

Shortly after noon on Friday, the City of Malibu said on its website that the fire was "burning out of control," and warned: "All residents must evacuate immediately."

Source: Business Insider

On Friday, firefighters went door to door urging people in Malibu to leave. In total, more than 275,000 people were forced to evacuate Woolsey's flames. The Pacific Coast Highway was turned into a 4-lane one-way road to safety.

Sources: ABC, City of Malibu

Celebrities including Alyssa Milano, Jessica Simpson, Gerard Butler, Guillermo del Toro, and the Kardashian sisters all had to leave their homes.

Milano said she packed up her "kids, dogs, computer," and Doc Marten boots and headed for shelter.

Butler tweeted a photo of his charred home, with a vehicle in his driveway reduced to a blackened shell.

As of Monday morning, the Woolsey Fire had burned more than 143 square miles. The blaze was 20% contained.

Source: Cal Fire

The LA County Sheriff's Department said a "very significant number of homes" had already been damaged or destroyed by Friday night.

Source: VCFD PIO

By Sunday, nearly 180 structures had been destroyed by the two southern California fires.

Source: Cal Fire

In addition to hitting Malibu mansions, the Woolsey Fire is burning some Los Angeles suburbs as well.

Source: Associated Press

In the Santa Monica Mountains Recreation Area, a movie set called "Western Town" that was used in the popular show Westworld burned to the ground, according to the National Park Service.

Source: Twitter

Strong Santa Ana winds that blew from the state’s interior toward the coast have fanned Woolsey's flames. About 450 fire engines and 22 helicopters are fighting the blaze.

Source: Associated Press, Cal Fire

Huge plumes of smoke, powered by the Santa Ana winds, could be seen around Los Angeles.

Source: Associated Press

The windy conditions persist. On Monday morning, the National Weather Service issued high wind warnings and red flag warnings for many areas around LA, including Malibu. Wind speeds are expected to reach 40-50 mph on the coast and up to 60 mph in the mountains.

Source: National Weather Service, LA office

Aircraft were brought into the area to drop lines of fire retardant as flames pushed through bush lands.

Source: Associated Press

Meanwhile, in northern California, residents of Paradise fled for their lives. The Camp Fire has killed least 29 people, including seven who burned to death in or near their cars. An estimated 228 other people are missing. Current estimates suggest 6,453 homes and 260 businesses have been destroyed.

Source: Business Insider, Associated Press

These fires are part of a trend: Wildfires are getting bigger and stronger as the planet heats up. A lack of precipitation has left vegetation in California extremely dry, which helped the fires grow.

Source: Business Insider, Associated Press

The worst blaze in California history happened earlier this year, when the Mendocino Complex fire burned down more than 460,000 acres.

On its website, LA County says there's no such thing as a wildfire season anymore — "fire season is now year-round."

Source: LA County