Marijuana legalization is on the ballot in four states in Tuesday's midterm elections .

Recreational marijuana is already legal in nine states and medical marijuana is legal in 31 states.

A 2017 Gallup poll showed that 64% of Americans support legalization.

Four states are voting on marijuana legalization measures in Tuesday's midterm elections.

Michigan and North Dakota are weighing measures to legalize recreational marijuana for all adults, while bright-red Utah and Missouri residents are voting on medical marijuana measures.

Oklahoma voted to legalize medical marijuana earlier this year. Residents voted 56-43% in support of the ballot initiative, which is one of the most permissive medical marijuana laws in the US.

Nine states and Washington, DC, have legalized marijuana for recreational use — no doctor's letter required — for adults over the age of 21.

In January, Vermont became the first state to legalize marijuana through the legislature, rather than a ballot initiative, when the governor signed the bill into law.

Marijuana prohibition began 80 years ago when the federal government put a ban on the sale, cultivation, and use of the cannabis plant. It remains illegal on the federal level.

Despite the efforts of Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who has been on a crusade to stamp out legal marijuana since his appointment, the industry is exploding.

Legal marijuana sales exploded to $9.7 billion in North America in 2017, according to a report from Arcview Market Research and BDS Analytics. That represents a 33% increase over 2016, shattering previous expectations about how quickly the marijuana industry could grow in the face of federal prohibition.

The report also predicted the legal marijuana market will reach $24.5 billion in sales — a 28% annual compound growth rate — by 2021, as more state-legal markets come online.

Support for marijuana legalization reached new highs in 2017. A Gallup poll showed that 64% of Americans favor legalization, and a majority of Republicans back it for the first time.

