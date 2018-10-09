Pulse.com.gh logo
Mark Hamill wants 'Star Wars' fans to campaign for Carrie Fisher to receive her Walk of Fame star early for the release of 'Episode IX'


Carrie Fisher won't be eligible for a posthumous Hollywood Walk of Fame star until 2021, but her "Star Wars" co-star Mark Hamill wants fans to campaign for her to receive the honor early, in time for "Star Wars Episode IX."

star wars play

star wars

(Lucasfilm)

  • Mark Hamill asked fans on Tuesday to campaign for his late "Star Wars" co-star Carrie Fisher to receive a star along the Hollywood Walk of Fame in time for the release of "Star Wars: Episode IX" next year.
  • The posthumous rule for the honor is a five-year wait, but Hamill thinks with enough support from fans, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce could make an exception.
  • Fisher passed away in 2016, but will appear in "Episode IX" through unused footage from "Star Wars: The Force Awakens."

A real-life Star War is taking shape. Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill, is using the force to get his "Star Wars" co-star Carrie Fisher a star along the Hollywood Walk of Fame — the force of fans, that is.

Hamill asked fans on Twitter on Tuesday to campaign for Fisher — who passed away in 2016 — to receive the honor early, in time for the release of "Star Wars Episode IX" next year. The posthumous rule is a five-year wait to receive a star, but Hamill thinks that with enough support, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce could make an exception.

"Carrie WILL get her well-deserved Star on the Walk of Fame, it's only a matter of when," Hamill wrote. "The rule is a 5-year wait when awarded posthumously. A letter to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce wouldn't hurt, urging them to time it to the release of #EpIX."

Fisher will appear in "Episode IX" as Leia Organa through unused footage from "Star War: The Force Awakens." The movie is directed by "The Force Awakens" director J.J. Abrams.

"Episode IX" comes to theaters on December 20, 2019.

