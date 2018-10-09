Mark Hamill wants 'Star Wars' fans to campaign for Carrie Fisher to receive her Walk of Fame star early for the release of 'Episode IX'

news

A real-life Star War is taking shape. Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill, is using the force to get his "Star Wars" co-star Carrie Fisher a star along the Hollywood Walk of Fame — the force of fans, that is.

Hamill asked fans on Twitter on Tuesday to campaign for Fisher — who passed away in 2016 — to receive the honor early, in time for the release of "Star Wars Episode IX" next year. The posthumous rule is a five-year wait to receive a star, but Hamill thinks that with enough support, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce could make an exception.

"Carrie WILL get her well-deserved Star on the Walk of Fame, it's only a matter of when," Hamill wrote. "The rule is a 5-year wait when awarded posthumously. A letter to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce wouldn't hurt, urging them to time it to the release of # EpIX."

Fisher will appear in "Episode IX" as Leia Organa through unused footage from "Star War: The Force Awakens." The movie is directed by "The Force Awakens" director J.J. Abrams.

"Episode IX" comes to theaters on December 20, 2019.