Mark Zuckerberg finds the Roman emperor Augustus and his imperial conquest 'fascinating,' and even named one of his daughters after him

In a New Yorker profile, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg described his fascination with the Roman emperor Augustus, who Zuckerberg praises for achieving 200 years of world peace, although it came through the imperial invasion and conquest of other civilizations.

Zuckerberg is so infatuated with Augustus that his wife, Priscilla Chan, joked that there were three people on the couple's honeymoon to Rome: her, Mark, and Augustus. " All the photos were different sculptures of Augustus," he said.

The couple named their second daughter, August, after the emperor.

