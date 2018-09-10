Pulse.com.gh logo
Mark Zuckerberg finds the Roman emperor Augustus and his imperial conquest 'fascinating,' and even named one of his daughters after him


In a profile in the New Yorker, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg discussed his fascination with the Roman emperor Augustus — a historical figure who Zuckerberg lauds for achieving peace, although it came through the conquest of other civilizations.

  • In a New Yorker profile, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg described his fascination with the Roman emperor Augustus, who Zuckerberg praises for achieving 200 years of world peace, although it came through the imperial invasion and conquest of other civilizations.
  • Zuckerberg is so infatuated with Augustus that his wife, Priscilla Chan, joked that there were three people on the couple's honeymoon to Rome: her, Mark, and Augustus. "All the photos were different sculptures of Augustus," he said.
  • The couple named their second daughter, August, after the emperor.

Mark Zuckerberg has a particular fascination with a certain Roman emperor — to the extent that he and his wife named one of their daughters after him.

In a profile for the New Yorker, Zuckerberg praised Augustus for achieving 200 years of world peace, but admitted that it "didn't come for free, and he had to do certain things," a "harsh approach" that included the invasion and conquest of other civilizations along with the killing of political opponents.

Although Augustus' approach was violent and imperial, Zuckerberg noted that world peace is "a long-term goal that people talk about today."

Zuckerberg's fascination with the Roman emperor was so strong that it caused his wife, Priscilla Chan, to joke that there were three people on the couple's honeymoon trip to Rome: her, Mark, and Augustus.

"All the photos were different sculptures of Augustus," Zuckerberg told The New Yorker.

It didn't end there, though, and the couple named their second daughter August, after the emperor.

Read the full New Yorker profile here.

