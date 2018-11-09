news

Mark Zuckerberg has joined a private Facebook group for Harvard-themed memes called "Harvard Memes for Elitist 1% Tweens."

No one is quite sure why Zuckerberg joined, but group members love it thus far.

The Facebook CEO even invited his fellow Harvard-dropout, Bill Gates, to join.

On Thursday, the internet caught wind of something truly special — Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg joined a Facebook Group called "Harvard Memes for Elitist 1% Tweens."

It's a private Facebook group, but no need to be an alumnus of the Ivy League school to be accepted. Memes just need to be Harvard-specific and "apply to any group of wealthy, pretentious pseudo-intellectuals."

No one is certain why Zuckerberg, who launched Facebook in his Harvard dorm room and then dropped out to focus full time on the social network, joined the meme group. Perhaps he wanted to blow off some post-midterm election steam. Maybe it was an attempt to make up for the last time he publicly tested one of his own products (see Facebook Live debacle here). Perhaps he, like Elon Musk, just really loves memes.

At any rate, here's a look at how Zuckerberg's introduction to the group has gone thus far, as captured in screenshots by Business Insider's own Kif Leswing.

Zuckerberg came out with a bang for his first comment in the group, saying: "This group is wonderful."

Then, when prompted to have Bill Gates join the group to form a "dropout squad," Zuckerberg accepted.

One group member posted a meme of Zuckerberg and was worried he'd be banned from Facebook altogether.

The CEO assured him that no such thing would happen to which other group members applauded, calling it an "iconic moment."

Another member responded to the situation how any good member of a private-meme society would respond — with a meme.

Facebook did not immediately respond to Business Insider's request for comment.

Also, it's still to be determined whether Bill Gates will accept Zuckerberg's invitation to the group.