Marvel is removing a reference to an anti-Mormon book from its latest Spider-Man comic

Comic books aren't without their controversies, and Marvel is trying to reel in its latest one by removing an image from digital and future print editions of a Spider-Man comic.

In the fourth issue of Marvel's relaunched "Amazing Spider-Man" comic, which went on sale in print and on digital platforms August 22, artist Ryan Ottley included a reference to an anti-Mormon book called "CES Letter." The book, written by Jeremy Runnels, details Runnels' quest to "get official answers from the LDS [Mormon] Church on its troubling origins, history, and practices," according to the book's official description.

The issue's storyline follows a Spider-Man stripped of the morals and responsibility of Peter Parker in a freak accident, who is now taking TV interviews and corporate sponsorships. During one interview, Spider-Man is wearing a number of sponsored patches on his costume, including one that reads "CES Letter."

The image is below:

Marvel has already removed the image in the digital edition of the comic, and, according to The Hollywood Reporter, will remove it in a second print edition to be released on September 19.

"The art reference in Amazing Spider-Man #4 was included without awareness by Marvel of its meaning," Marvel told THR in a statement. "As a policy, Marvel does not permit hidden controversial messages in its artwork. The reference will be removed from all subsequent printings, digital versions and trade paperbacks."

Ottley also provided a statement to THR.

"I’ve spoken with Marvel about my recent artwork, and I have no animosity toward members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints," he said. "My entire family are members, as are many of my friends, and I would never include anything mean-spirited about them or their beliefs. The reference was in regards to a subject I am interested in and a personal decision I made in my life. It has nothing to do with the character, the story or Marvel."

The new artwork is below:

This isn't the first time Marvel has removed controversial images from a comic. An issue of "X-Men Gold" was criticized for including anti-Semitic messages last year, and Marvel removed the images, by artist Ardian Syaf, from the digital editions and print editions that followed. Like this case with the "Amazing Spider-Man" comic, Marvel did not realize the messages were included, and said that the art "was inserted without knowledge behind its reported meanings."