The CEO and co-founder of RxAll competed against 4,500 contenders from 119 nations across the globe to become the winner of the 2019 BNP Paribas Group Deep Tech Award.

From beating death to inventing a life-changing scanner

15 years ago, Alonge took a fake drug that nearly resulted in his death. His personal experience led to him becoming the co-founder of RxAll, which the website describes as an "AI-hyperspectral platform for Authenticating Drugs."

The company was founded in 2017.

Now, he has emerged as the winner of the 2019 BNP Paribas Group Deep Tech Award, also known as the Hello Tomorrow deepTech contest.

He is the first African to win this contest, which took place in Paris on March 13–15th during the Hello Tomorrow Global Summit. 80 finalists in 12 categories made to the Grand Finals.

Alonge walked away with the €100K Prize for inventing the handheld nano-scanners for detecting fake drugs in real time. Its called the RxScanner, the World's First Drug Authenticator.

The 2019 winner credits his victory to his science education gotten from King's College Lagos and the Pharmacy School, University of Ibadan, for laying the foundation for his innovative technology.

He is also a market development professional with a business degree from Yale.

About the Hello Tomorrow Global Challenge

It was created in 2013 by deepTech entrepreneur Xavier Duportet and Arnaud De La Tour.

Hello Tomorrow describes itself as "the world's best deepTech conference for scientists, technologists and their enablers".

Scientists and entrepreneurs all over the globe come together to contest for equity-free prize money as well as other funding opportunities and global visibility.