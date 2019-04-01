Mrs Patricia Obo-Nai will from today April 1, 2019, head the various operations of the company.

Her appointment follows the return of Ms Yolanda Cuba, the immediate past Vodafone Ghana CEO to Vodacom Group in South Africa, after successfully serving her three-year tenure in Ghana.

Mrs Patricia Obo-Nai is the first Ghanaian to be appointed CEO of Vodafone Ghana.

She joined Vodafone Ghana as Chief Technology Officer and a member of the Executive Committee in January 2011.

Patricia is an engineer by profession, she comes into her new role with 22 years of experience in Information Technology (IT) and Telecommunications.

Prior to her appointment, was the Director of Fixed Business and Customer Operations of Vodafone Ghana.

She also led the company’s Consumer Business Unit.

Patricia holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), an Executive MBA in Project Management from the University of Ghana, Legon, an Executive Education from Insead, France and also from the Kellogg School of Management, USA.

Ms Yolanda Cuba concluded her work with Vodafone Ghana by acquiring a 4G spectrum for the company.

Although people have complained about some challenges since the enrolment of the 4G service, the company is hopeful that the new CEO will find solutions to it, especially with her IT background.