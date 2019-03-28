Stephanie Ode Wilson, a 21-year-old lady, has been noted for her tremendous work as she builds and sells houses in the country.

She is one of Ghana’s leading silent entrepreneurs, who is making a huge dent in two heavily male-dominated industries across the region.

How Stephanie started

Stephanie is a graduate of the Kumasi Girls Senior High School and currently in her 3rd Semester at Bluecrest University.

She said her ambitions shattered by a JHS tutor after she picked interest in Construction while she was a child.

At age 17, Stephanie committed herself to learn by any means necessary and surrounded herself with constructors and architects at any given time during her days in High School.

With support from her family, she started importing building interior materials such as tiles, wall coverings and security doors.

She then worked with Shieldsoft Consult as Accounts Manager from 2016 even though she had not completed her first degree. She took this opportunity to learn basic programming, networking and hardware.

Stephanie’s achievements

Stephanie built a 3-Bedroom Apartment on a 100 x 70 Plot and completed her first sale in November 2017 at age 20.

With her 3 years of gaining knowledge in the university together with the expertise and a strong network, she coordinated and built a team of constructors. She thus led a client acquisition campaigns, brought in the contracts under her company name and executed with her team.

In 2017, she proceeded to sell 3 more houses for clients abroad. In the same year, she officially launched her real estate company christened ‘Scown Properties’ in the country.

Stephanie is currently completing Phase One of Scown Court, a 12-unit gated community in Accra.

With her experience at Shieldsoft Consult, Stephanie has created a consultancy firm called the ‘Scown Technology Solutions’ which helps customers to use technology to slash the time it takes to turn ideas into value.

The firm also offers services in cabling and fibre optics, data and network security infrastructure, home automation and security system installation.

Stephanie’s future plans

Stephanie looks further to launching her ‘Girl Code Africa Initiative’. The initiative is aimed at teaching over 100,000 girls across the continent with basic Coding, Web and App Development and equip them with Digital Skills across a 10-year period.