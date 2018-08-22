Meet the all-star cast of the upcoming Fox News movie about the fall of Roger Ailes, including Charlize Theron and John Lithgow

news

"Fair and Balanced," an upcoming biopic about the rise of Fox News and the fall of its disgraced former chief Roger Ailes, is putting together an all-star cast.

Variety reported on Wednesday that "The Crown" star John Lithgow will play Ailes in the movie, and he'll be joined by an already impressive lineup of co-stars who are playing the likes of former Fox News hosts Megyn Kelly and Gretchen Carlson.

The drama will be directed by "Trumbo" and "All the Way" director Jay Roach and does not currently have a release date.

Below is everyone who has been cast in the movie and who they are playing:

John Lithgow as Roger Ailes

Ailes was the head of Fox News from its launch in 1996 until he was ousted from the company in 2016 over sexual harassment allegations. He died last May.

Charlize Theron as Megyn Kelly

Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly, who now works for NBC, told investigators in 2016 that Ailes made unwanted sexual advances toward her in 2006.

Nicole Kidman as Gretchen Carlson

Variety reported earlier this month that Kidman would be playing former Fox News host Carlson, who filed a harassment lawsuit in 2016 against Ailes that prompted more revelations and led to Ailes' eventual downfall.

Margot Robbie in an unknown role

The Hollywood Reporter reported this month that Robbie will play an associate producer at Fox News.