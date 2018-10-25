news

NBC's huge bet on Megyn Kelly has gone bust.

Her daytime show, "Megyn Kelly Today," has been dealing with poor ratings, but the final straw came when she made remarks defending blackface during a segment earlier this week. According to the Daily Mail, Kelly is now out at the network.

This is following the hefty $69 million salary (over three years) to lure Kelly from Fox News.

Last August, Variety compiled the biggest estimated annual salaries of reality, news, and talk show hosts. There were newbies to the game like Mike Meyers and Jamie Foxx, and big hitters like Ryan Seacrest, Ellen DeGeneres, and Judith Sheindlin (you know her better as Judge Judy).

Here were some of the top paid hosts, as estimated by Variety last summer:

Note: Some of these figures below include fees for producing and back-end compensation.

Mike Myers (“The Gong Show”) - $3 million

Jamie Foxx (“Beat Shazam”) - $ 3 million

Alec Baldwin (“Match Game”) - $3 million

Ryan Seacrest (“American Idol”) - $12 million

Conan O’Brien (“Conan”) - $12 million

David Letterman (Untitled Netflix Interview Show) - $12 million

Anderson Cooper (CNN) - $12 million

George Stephanopoulos (ABC News) - $15 million

Ryan Seacrest (“Live with Kelly & Ryan”) - $15 million

Pat Sajak (“Wheel of Fortune”) - $15 million

Jimmy Kimmel (“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”) - $15 million

Stephen Colbert (“The Late Show”) - $15 million

Jimmy Fallon (“The Tonight Show”) - $16 million

Robin Roberts (“Good Morning America”) - $18 million

Kelly Ripa (“Live with Kelly & Ryan”) - $22 million

Katy Perry (“American Idol”) - $25 million

Judith Sheindlin (“Judge Judy”) - $47 million

Ellen DeGeneres (“The Ellen DeGeneres Show”) - $50 million