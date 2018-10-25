news
NBC's huge bet on Megyn Kelly has gone bust.
Her daytime show, "Megyn Kelly Today," has been dealing with poor ratings, but the final straw came when she made remarks defending blackface during a segment earlier this week. According to the Daily Mail, Kelly is now out at the network.
This is following the hefty $69 million salary (over three years) to lure Kelly from Fox News.
Last August, Variety compiled the biggest estimated annual salaries of reality, news, and talk show hosts. There were newbies to the game like Mike Meyers and Jamie Foxx, and big hitters like Ryan Seacrest, Ellen DeGeneres, and Judith Sheindlin (you know her better as Judge Judy).
Here were some of the top paid hosts, as estimated by Variety last summer:
Note: Some of these figures below include fees for producing and back-end compensation.
Mike Myers (“The Gong Show”) - $3 million
play
Mike Myers (“The Gong Show”) - $3 million (Getty)
Jamie Foxx (“Beat Shazam”) - $ 3 million
play
Jamie Foxx (“Beat Shazam”) - $ 3 million (Vivien Killilea/Getty)
Alec Baldwin (“Match Game”) - $3 million
play
Alec Baldwin (“Match Game”) - $3 million (Lars Niki/Getty)
Ryan Seacrest (“American Idol”) - $12 million
play
Ryan Seacrest (“American Idol”) - $12 million (Reuters)
Conan O’Brien (“Conan”) - $12 million
play
Conan O’Brien (“Conan”) - $12 million (Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty)
David Letterman (Untitled Netflix Interview Show) - $12 million
play
David Letterman (Untitled Netflix Interview Show) - $12 million (Gary Gershoff/Getty)
Anderson Cooper (CNN) - $12 million
play
Anderson Cooper (CNN) - $12 million (Neilson Barnard/Getty)
George Stephanopoulos (ABC News) - $15 million
play
George Stephanopoulos (ABC News) - $15 million (Ray Tamarra/Getty)
Ryan Seacrest (“Live with Kelly & Ryan”) - $15 million
play
Ryan Seacrest (“Live with Kelly & Ryan”) - $15 million (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Pat Sajak (“Wheel of Fortune”) - $15 million
play
Pat Sajak (“Wheel of Fortune”) - $15 million (David Becker/Getty)
Jimmy Kimmel (“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”) - $15 million
play
Jimmy Kimmel (“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”) - $15 million (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty)
Stephen Colbert (“The Late Show”) - $15 million
play
Stephen Colbert (“The Late Show”) - $15 million (Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images for Montclair Film Festival)
Jimmy Fallon (“The Tonight Show”) - $16 million
play
Jimmy Fallon (“The Tonight Show”) - $16 million (NBC)
Robin Roberts (“Good Morning America”) - $18 million
play
Robin Roberts (“Good Morning America”) - $18 million (Jamie McCarthy/Getty)
Kelly Ripa (“Live with Kelly & Ryan”) - $22 million
play
Kelly Ripa (“Live with Kelly & Ryan”) - $22 million (AP Photo/Charles Sykes)
Katy Perry (“American Idol”) - $25 million
play
Katy Perry (“American Idol”) - $25 million (Getty)
Judith Sheindlin (“Judge Judy”) - $47 million
play
Judith Sheindlin (“Judge Judy”) - $47 million (Stephen Lovekin/Getty)
Ellen DeGeneres (“The Ellen DeGeneres Show”) - $50 million
play
Ellen DeGeneres (“The Ellen DeGeneres Show”) - $50 million (Jesse Grant/Getty Images)