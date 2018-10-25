Pulse.com.gh logo
Tech Megyn Kelly is reportedly out at NBC — here's how her $69 million contract stacked up against other top TV hosts

  • Published: , Refreshed:

From Ryan Seacrest to Ellen DeGeneres, here are the TV show hosts to make the most bank.

Megyn Kelly. play

Megyn Kelly.

(Business Insider via Getty Images)

NBC's huge bet on Megyn Kelly has gone bust.

Her daytime show, "Megyn Kelly Today," has been dealing with poor ratings, but the final straw came when she made remarks defending blackface during a segment earlier this week. According to the Daily Mail, Kelly is now out at the network.

This is following the hefty $69 million salary (over three years) to lure Kelly from Fox News.

Last August, Variety compiled the biggest estimated annual salaries of reality, news, and talk show hosts. There were newbies to the game like Mike Meyers and Jamie Foxx, and big hitters like Ryan Seacrest, Ellen DeGeneres, and Judith Sheindlin (you know her better as Judge Judy).

Here were some of the top paid hosts, as estimated by Variety last summer:

Note: Some of these figures below include fees for producing and back-end compensation.

Mike Myers (“The Gong Show”) - $3 million

Mike Myers (“The Gong Show”) - $3 million play

Mike Myers (“The Gong Show”) - $3 million

(Getty)


Jamie Foxx (“Beat Shazam”) - $ 3 million

Jamie Foxx (“Beat Shazam”) - $ 3 million play

Jamie Foxx (“Beat Shazam”) - $ 3 million

(Vivien Killilea/Getty)


Alec Baldwin (“Match Game”) - $3 million

Alec Baldwin (“Match Game”) - $3 million play

Alec Baldwin (“Match Game”) - $3 million

(Lars Niki/Getty)


Ryan Seacrest (“American Idol”) - $12 million

Ryan Seacrest (“American Idol”) - $12 million play

Ryan Seacrest (“American Idol”) - $12 million

(Reuters)


Conan O’Brien (“Conan”) - $12 million

Conan O’Brien (“Conan”) - $12 million play

Conan O’Brien (“Conan”) - $12 million

(Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty)


David Letterman (Untitled Netflix Interview Show) - $12 million

David Letterman (Untitled Netflix Interview Show) - $12 million play

David Letterman (Untitled Netflix Interview Show) - $12 million

(Gary Gershoff/Getty)


Anderson Cooper (CNN) - $12 million

Anderson Cooper (CNN) - $12 million play

Anderson Cooper (CNN) - $12 million

(Neilson Barnard/Getty)


George Stephanopoulos (ABC News) - $15 million

George Stephanopoulos (ABC News) - $15 million play

George Stephanopoulos (ABC News) - $15 million

(Ray Tamarra/Getty)


Ryan Seacrest (“Live with Kelly & Ryan”) - $15 million

Ryan Seacrest (“Live with Kelly &amp; Ryan”) - $15 million play

Ryan Seacrest (“Live with Kelly & Ryan”) - $15 million

(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)


Pat Sajak (“Wheel of Fortune”) - $15 million

Pat Sajak (“Wheel of Fortune”) - $15 million play

Pat Sajak (“Wheel of Fortune”) - $15 million

(David Becker/Getty)


Jimmy Kimmel (“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”) - $15 million

Jimmy Kimmel (“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”) - $15 million play

Jimmy Kimmel (“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”) - $15 million

(Pascal Le Segretain/Getty)


Stephen Colbert (“The Late Show”) - $15 million

Stephen Colbert (“The Late Show”) - $15 million play

Stephen Colbert (“The Late Show”) - $15 million

(Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images for Montclair Film Festival)


Jimmy Fallon (“The Tonight Show”) - $16 million

Jimmy Fallon (“The Tonight Show”) - $16 million play

Jimmy Fallon (“The Tonight Show”) - $16 million

(NBC)


Robin Roberts (“Good Morning America”) - $18 million

Robin Roberts (“Good Morning America”) - $18 million play

Robin Roberts (“Good Morning America”) - $18 million

(Jamie McCarthy/Getty)


Kelly Ripa (“Live with Kelly & Ryan”) - $22 million

Kelly Ripa (“Live with Kelly &amp; Ryan”) - $22 million play

Kelly Ripa (“Live with Kelly & Ryan”) - $22 million

(AP Photo/Charles Sykes)


Katy Perry (“American Idol”) - $25 million

Katy Perry (“American Idol”) - $25 million play

Katy Perry (“American Idol”) - $25 million

(Getty)


Judith Sheindlin (“Judge Judy”) - $47 million

Judith Sheindlin (“Judge Judy”) - $47 million play

Judith Sheindlin (“Judge Judy”) - $47 million

(Stephen Lovekin/Getty)


Ellen DeGeneres (“The Ellen DeGeneres Show”) - $50 million

Ellen DeGeneres (“The Ellen DeGeneres Show”) - $50 million play

Ellen DeGeneres (“The Ellen DeGeneres Show”) - $50 million

(Jesse Grant/Getty Images)


