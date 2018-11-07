news

Michigan on Tuesday became the 10th state to legalize marijuana. Utah and Missouri both voted to legalize medical marijuana.

Marijuana legalization was on the ballot in four states in Tuesday's midterm elections . An initiative in North Dakota failed.

Recreational marijuana is now already legal in ten states and medical marijuana is legal in 33 states.

Michigan on Tuesday became the 10th state to legalize marijuana, and both Utah and Missouri voted to legalize medical marijuana.

Four states voted on marijuana legalization measures in Tuesday's midterm elections. An initiative in North Dakota failed.

Marijuana legalization is sweeping the US: In June, Oklahoma voted to legalize medical marijuana, joining the number of other states that already have medical marijuana laws on the books.

In January, Vermont became the first state to legalize marijuana through the legislature, rather than a ballot initiative, when the governor signed the bill into law.

Ten states and Washington, DC have now legalized marijuana for recreational use for adults over the age of 21. And 33 states have legalized medical marijuana, representing roughly one-fifth of the US population.

Marijuana prohibition began 80 years ago when the federal government put a ban on the sale, cultivation, and use of the cannabis plant. It remains illegal on the federal level.

Overturning prohibition is one of the few hot-button topics with widespread support. According to a recent poll from Pew Research, 62% of Americans support legalizing recreational marijuana, including 74% of millennials.

And 2018 has been a banner year for marijuana legalization in North America. In October, Canada legalized marijuana federally, becoming the first Group of Seven country to do so. Mexico's supreme court ruled in October that marijuana prohibition was unconstitutional, paving the way for the country's new leader — Andrés Manuel López Obrador — to follow Canada's lead.

