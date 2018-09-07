Pulse.com.gh logo
Microsoft is launching new Surface computers on October 2 — but it probably still won't launch a smartphone (MSFT)


Microsoft is about to roll out its new line up of Surface devices, and it's going head to head against Google.

(Katie Canales/Business Insider)

Microsoft just announced that it's hosting a launch event for new Surface computers in New York City on October 2.

We can probably expect updates to its flagship Surface Pro tablet/laptop hybrid and its mega-powerful Surface Book 2 laptop, which will be clutch going into the holiday shopping season. It could also debut a brand-new Surface device — these October launch events are usually where Microsoft makes these kinds of grand reveals.

What we can't expect, however, is the long-promised and long-rumored foldable smartphone, codenamed Andromeda, which a person familiar with the event says will not be making its debut at this event. Indeed, earlier in the summer, ZDNet reported that Microsoft has delayed Andromeda to 2019, even as it mulls cancelling the product entirely.

Something else that will likely be on the agenda at the Microsoft event: The official reveal of the October 2018 update to Windows 10, which will bring a slew of new features to the operating system.

Notably, this is the same week that Google will be unveiling its next-generation Pixel 3 smartphone, setting up a PR battle between two of tech's biggest companies.

(Microsoft)

